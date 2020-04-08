By ESTHER OLUKA

Working from home is not as easy as it seems. It can be tough. Think of it this way, it means working in an environment where there are all sorts of disruptions including persistent inconveniences not only from children but also from other family members.

In the end, it becomes quite difficult to concentrate on finishing assignments.

But there is a solution to this problem. It lays in selecting a conducive spot within the house one can designate either as a workstation or home office. This way, one will literally improve their productivity while working from home.

So, which are some of the most favourable places within your house to work from?

Spare room

If you have any spare room within the house, now would be the most appropriate time to utilise it as a home office.

Josephine Mbaziira, an interior designer says the room should really be kept simple with only furniture and minimal decoration.

Advertisement

“All you need in that room is a chair, table and maybe a laptop,” Mbaziira says.

For adornment purposes, Mbaziira advises individuals to design the room with probably a few art pieces or potted flowers. She insists though that decorations are not necessary in a home offices.

Reading room

In case you have a reading room in your house or apartment, you can still utilise it not only for reading but also, work duties. But with both children and parents confined at home, it becomes a little tricky situation.

This is because amidst the pandemic, there are students who are continuing to do assignments and read from home.

And if there is a reading room, it should be the ideal place to study from while at home. On the other hand, there may be parents who also feel that they now (more than ever) need the same room to concentrate while they work from home.

In such scenarios, a timetable may be drawn up to allocate time for each family member intending to use the reading room.

Dining room area

What if one does not have a spare room in the house? What should they do?

Beatrice Apio, who is currently working from home, says she personally opted to use her dining room area.

“I work from my dining room area making calls and doing all kinds of paperwork,” the sales manager says.

Working within in a dining room area setting has not been easy for her though.

“My four-year-old son is always inconveniencing me. There are times he’s crying, hungry or simply looking for attention,” she says.

And because Apio currently does not have house help, she always first attends to him before going back to her work.

Balcony or verandah

For those who are comfortable working outdoors, they can utilise their home balcony section and or verandahs.

“The advantage that comes with working from the balcony or verandah is that you will not only have a shed but also, lots of fresh air while you work,” Sheila Musoke, a consultant working from home says.

And what does one need while working from the comfort of their balcony, Musoke says all they need is a chair and table and other crucial items that are important for one’s work.

Why working from your bed is not a good idea

Peter Mugisha, a consultant, working from home shares his experience;

“On a few previous occasions when I attempted to work from my bed, I failed because of a number of reasons. There was a time the work was not progressing and therefore I decided to get back under my blanket and sleep off again.

Another time, I simply got too comfortable and did not do any productive work. I kept yawning and dozing off. Today, I work from my balcony with the provisions of a chair, table and laptop. At least now my concentration levels have improved.”

Why working from your bed is not a good idea

Peter Mugisha, a consultant, working from home shares his experience;

On a few previous occasions when I attempted to work from my bed, I failed because of a number of reasons. There was a time the work was not progressing and therefore I decided to get back under my blanket and sleep off again.

Another time, I simply got too comfortable and did not do any productive work. I kept yawning and dozing off. Today, I work from my balcony with the provisions of a chair, table and laptop. At least now my concentration levels have improved.