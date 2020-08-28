My former boss is always frustrating my chances elsewhere

By Moses Ssesanga

Dear Moses,

I was a Managing Director at a regional firm. After a successful three years, I formally resigned to try other opportunities. My employer did not take my exit in good faith. Three months later, I have been offered four C-level roles elsewhere but he always advises them against employing me. I dedicated a lot of efforts towards the growth of that company, but they seem to be blocking my next break. How do I go past this challenge? Oscar.

Dear Oscar,

It’s very unfortunate that your former boss is following you and jeopardising your career progression yet you parted ways. Parting ways with any employer is your legal right, protected by the Constitution of Uganda. You have freedom to offer your labour to any employer of your choice.

What you have described above is a typical witch hunt which is prohibited by law and you should not let your former employer get away with it. It is emotional immaturity for any employer to follow their former employees unless they were defrauded and they are trying to recover what was stolen.

However from your narrative, this was never the case. It’s therefore illegal for your former boss to stand in your career moves with prospective employers without substantiating the claims he makes against you and you can sue him for that. All you have to do is collect evidence that he made such unsubstantiated claims to a prospective employer.

You should not only talk but also formally put your former boss on notice of your intention to sue should he ever try blocking your career progression again. I would advise that you seek legal guidance on how you can proceed with the suit.

Secondly, you should be upfront with any prospective employer on the behaviour of your former employer and the fact he took your resignation badly. You should show them how he has been witch-hunting you with unsubstantiated claims and of your intention to sue him should he follow you to where you have applied.

Advertisement

This would be your safeguard should he continue with his behaviour. Remember that reputable organisations, as a standard operating procedure, always carry out thorough background checks on the C-level position candidates before they zero in with an offer. Good luck and keep safe #Staysafe