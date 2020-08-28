How do I pitch ideas without throwing my weight around?

By Caroline Mboijana

Dear Caroline,

I’m new at my workplace, a consultancy firm. I’m ambitious and I have plans that I believe would achieve results. The problem though, is that I’m not at a decision making level. I would really want to pitch some of my ideas but as a new person, I don’t want to come off as that employee throwing her weight all over the place. Do I have to keep my ideas to myself, however brilliant they could be? Ritah.



Dear Ritah,

It can be challenging coming into a new company, full of ideas that you are excited to share, and yet cautious about your place in the organisation and unsure of how suggesting ideas will be perceived.

It is important to first establish yourself as credible, hard working and good at the job you do. In the first weeks and months of entering your position, focus on building a rapport with your boss and proving that you can competently perform at your level.

Once that relationship is formed, and your boss has learned that they can trust you, you can start to think about which idea you would like to pitch. I know you have a lot of exciting suggestions, but don’t overload your boss with ideas. Rather, choose one or two to focus on.

To start with, choose an idea that is modest and low risk, and ensure that it aligns with the organisation’s current objectives. Perhaps think about a few options of how the idea could be executed to show that you have considered alternatives and that you are open to input.

Before presenting your idea, make sure that you’ve done your research and thought it through thoroughly. Once you feel adequately prepared, arrange a meeting with your manager at a time that suits them well. Think about the meeting as a conversation to discuss your idea, rather than as a one-way presentation. Clearly communicate the facts and your thoughts, and then ask for their feedback.

Asking for advice and guidance from your boss allows them to feel involved in the idea while also showing that you are humble and respect their superior experience and position.

It is possible that your manager rejects your idea- that’s okay. Try to not let it demotivate you, but rather understand why they have turned it down. It may be that there were specific issues with the suggestion, or that the organization just doesn’t currently have the resources. Let them know you respect their judgement because maintaining a solid relationship with them is essential.