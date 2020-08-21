After Covid-19, when is it right to ask for a pay rise?

By Caroline Mboijana

Dear Caroline,

At the end of 2019, I had doubled my efforts at work and even taken on extra duties thrown at me. The plan was to impress and later ask for a salary rise. Then Covid-19 happened. Months later, I’m wondering, when is it the right time for me to ask for that rise without sounding inconsiderate? Plus, I’ve never asked for a pay rise before. Rachel.



Dear Rachel,

Iunderstand It must be very frustrating to have worked extra hard in preparation to ask for a raise only for Covid-19 to hit, throwing organisations into financial turmoil. Unfortunately, if the company you are working for have had to cut employees’ pay and even let people go, it is unlikely that they will currently be able to give you a pay rise. However, all hope is not lost- there are still steps you can take towards getting that rise in the future.

Although a pay rise is probably unrealistic at present, it may still be useful to speak with your manager about the issue. I would recommend scheduling a meeting with them to discuss the possibility of a raise in the future. If this meeting must be done virtually, use a platform that allows for face-to-face conversation (such as zoom) and ensure that you have good internet connection.

I would start the meeting by expressing your gratitude and acknowledge that you understand the difficulty of the current situation. Then clearly state the purpose of the meeting: to discuss the potential for a raise in the future.

As you would if normally asking for a raise, outline the reasons for them to consider increasing your pay. This should focus on your accomplishments from the last year and your time at the organisation more generally, how those accomplishments have contributed to the success of the organisation, and any increased responsibilities you have taken on since your salary was set.

Once you have built the case for why you deserve a raise, ask whether it would be reasonable to request a raise in the foreseeable future. Additionally, ask what you can be doing to continue in the right direction.

Having this conversation with your manager will put you on their radar, while showing that you are aware of the tenuous situation. Moreover, it will give you a better idea of where you stand and provide clarity on how you can work towards that pay rise. Then show that you can step up in this tough time.



