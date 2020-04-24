Be part of the solution at the workplace

By Daily Nation

Do I retain my employees? How do I meet payroll demands? Should I send people on unpaid leave?

These are the questions every business is grappling with at the moment. It’s not an easy time neither is it black and white.

There is a lot of noise about how people are going to lose jobs. Some will but I challenge this thinking. It’s the reaction we have seen before, but before we get there let us exercise humanity and wisdom.

We need as many people as possible earning so that they can survive and live. Buy food, pay bills, school fees, order a birthday cake, get something delivered or take an Uber (while observing distance).

This keeps the economy going. Apart from their spending, these employees have domestic staff who then have other people they support. Imagine 100,000 people suddenly out of work.

This is the time we all need to play our part and do our very best to keep people in jobs! It is not just about our business but the collective effect.

Collective purpose

It may not be possible for every business to keep everybody, but I think if all of us start with that frame of mind instead of the self-preservation that usually takes over, there could be a lot of creative and interesting things we discover along the way.

You may be one of the lucky ones that are still profitable. You may make less profit — but have some cash flows.

The culture and practice of instantly letting go of people just because of less profit or unrealised targets was wrong.It is time to change that and this is when we can go beyond thinking of corporate social responsibility as just digging boreholes.

Use this opportunity to change what you need to change and do it fast. You may have cashflows or reserves that can keep the business running.

You will need your team to make these changes. To those with shareholders — nobody will die because dividends weren’t paid.

Senior management can go without perks for a while if that’s what it takes. Now that we can’t travel, these are costs saved.

I have the feeling this experience will show us how many of those meetings were necessary. Go beyond your P & L into purpose. The biggest collective purpose just became employment.

Rein in expenses

Remember not to just think of your business as is right now but what it will look like and need in the next couple of months.

If you do have some cashflows, pay people (especially the right people) for as long as you can. Look at which expenses can be cut or renegotiated, for example rent and loan payments.

Keep expenses to a bare minimum. Consider alternatives like partial salary payments or temporary adjustments depending on if and how long your business is affected.

I have come across businesses that cannot pay but are doing survival kits for staff like food and a few basics.

Train staff on how to negotiate with their lenders or with the landlord. No matter what the situation is, keep lines of communication open.

Let them weigh in. You may be surprised at the solutions people have.