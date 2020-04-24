Can companies stop visitors over Covid-19?

The lockdown is soon coming to an end but I am worried about visitors coming to our premises to visit employees. Can a company stop employees from having guests as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus? Joan

By Moses Ssesanga

Joan

Dear Joan,

When humanity finally wins the Covid-19 war, some of the changes that will hopefully become permanent features at the various workplaces, are the Covid-19 disinfectant containers and the compulsory preventive measures at the various office entrances and receptions.

It may be impossible for some businesses to fully restrict visitors from their premises as these may be paying customers and/or suppliers of vital inputs.

However, if employers continue to regularly disinfect their work premises and promote personal sanitation among employees post-Covid-19, many infectious diseases would be gradually eliminated from our country.

The Occupational Safety and Health Act,2006 (the OSHA) imposes a duty on employers to ensure safety health and welfare at work, for all persons at their workplaces.

The OSHA imposes a legal obligation on employers to take various measures to protect their employees from the spread of Covid-19, which would even extend to shutdowns such that the workplaces can be thoroughly disinfected.

This protection inevitably extends to the visitors to the workplaces as well. It’s the responsibility of the employer to ensure that visitors to the workplace don’t compromise the health, safety and welfare of the workers and the reverse is also true.