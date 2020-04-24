Coronavirus pandemic and job security

By Roland D. Nasasira

Approximately a week or so ago, one of the companies dealing in motorcycles in Kampala issued a letter of suspension of its contract obligations and that of the employees.

The letter, stated that the company had closed operations since March 26, because of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.It was not generating any income, and it became increasingly impossible for the company to shoulder expenses, including salaries.

“In view of the above, management has resolved to suspend all contract obligations of the company and your work obligations as stated in your respective employment contracts affective April 14 until such a time when the government lifts the quarantine and or announces that the situation is safe for reopening and operation of business,” the letter read in part.

This could be just a tip of an iceberg of what could secretly and quietly happen in some companies or organisations during the global coronavirus epidemic.

Reach an agreement

Frank Mugabi, the communications officer at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, explains that in light of the Covid-19 epidemic, whatever decision you make as an employer should be made in agreement with employees because the coronavirus epidemic did not only catch the world unaware, but it also affected everyone. As such, as an employer, there are some options you may consider during this period:

Don’t fire employees

First, as an employer, you should retain your employees who are on monthly pay. This is because termination of their contract at this stage, if you so do, may become costly in terms of payment of terminal benefits.

These may include severance pay, repatriation, payment in lieu of notice, payment in lieu of leave, or compulsory compensation and any other damages caused to the employee upon termination.

Leave

Secondly, employees should be encouraged to take pending annual leave and or leave without pay upon agreement with their employers.

Usher Wilson Owere, the Chairman General of National Organisations of Trade Unions agrees with Mugabi, stating that in case of employees under unions such as those working in sugar cane plantations and mines, you should explore the provisions of collective bargaining agreement in case layoffs are unavoidable.

Payment

“In case the epidemic or lockdown goes on longer than expected, an agreement should be reached between the employer and employee. You may agree with employees to pay them half salary or unpaid leave, which is better than losing jobs completely that would make life harder after the epidemic,” Owere advises.

Mugabi adds that: “The process should have a humane face and a clearly written and signed agreement between the employer and the employee and timeframes observed. Workers should be prepared and counselled prior to termination during the period of notice.”

Force majeure clause

Stuart Oramire, a lawyer, explains that during the coronavirus epidemic where some companies and organisations may terminate employee’s contracts or lay them off, there is an often ignored clause in most contracts called force majeure.

The force majeure clause is a provision in a contract that covers an employee during circumstances when they may not be able to perform their contractual obligations, or find it hard or impossible, because of a situation that the employer and employee did not expect or have control over.

This clause, Oramire explains, protects a party to contract where he or she cannot enforce their contractual obligations due to a force of nature or act of God, for instance a flood, hurricane or war. The occurrence of coronavirus that has led to business closure is categorised as such.

However, it is also possible that the effects of coronavirus can be a basis for an employer to invoke the force majeure clause and suspend or even end contractual obligations to workers as long as their moneys prior to the occurrence of coronavirus have been paid.

“It is within the employer’s powers to suspend contractual obligations of their workers as long as they pay for the period worked. If it is a termination, you (employer) would have to pay them a lot more money,” Oramire explains.

Partnership approach

Owere interjects in the matter, advising that employers and employees should instead work together more as partners during this epidemic to ensure that the two parties survive. What you (employer) should also consider is paying their employee’s full salary for the month of March since the effects of the pandemic started towards end of March.

Malik Ssentongo, an employer at one of the road construction companies, argues that if an employer terminates or lays off their employee during this epidemic, it would be unfair.

“If your employee has been there for your company or organisation to achieve the set goals and targets, why turn your back against them during this epidemic when they need you most?

Terminating employee contracts or laying them off would be piling on them more misery besides the effects that coronavirus has impacted on most employers and employees. How will they (employee) face the world when the epidemic ends,” Ssentongo argues.

When layoff is not optional

Mugabi says in the unfortunate event that laying off of workers or suspending their contracts is the last resort, you need to follow a number of procedures.

The first is that there should be commitment from the employer that workers should be re-engaged when the situation normalises.

Any temporary layoff should not break the continuous service of an employee as required by Section 84 of the Employment Act 2006.