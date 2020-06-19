Handling Covid-19 and mental health in the workplace

By Sylvia Mulomi

Being mentally healthy generally relates to the ability to enjoy life, cope with stress, be productive and build relationships with others. Mental health is influenced by biological, psychological, social and emotional factors.

The World Mental Health Day was first celebrated on October 10, 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation of Mental Health, a global organisation with membership in more than 150 countries.

Despite receiving a global platform 28 years ago, human resource practitioners in Uganda only started to discuss the importance of mental health awareness in the workplace five years ago. Whereas the majority of the formal sector employers in Uganda provide some form of medical benefit through which their employees may get mental health support, few employers have gone the extra mile to enlist an in-house professional or outsourced company to provide counselling support to their employees.

Fear of Covid-19

The emergence of the global coronavirus pandemic, Covid-19, has brought to the forefront mental health issues for both the employee and employers as highlighted below.

The fear of contracting Covid-19 is keeping the whole world on alert. Employers have had to show leadership in promoting Ministry of Health guidelines and ensuring safety measures are implemented within their companies. This fear continues to be real for many especially those who have no access to personal protective equipment and yet must continue working to provide essential services.

Social distancing

Social distancing, a way to keep people from interacting closely to prevent the spread of an infectious disease, is one of the Ministry of Health guidelines.

Several restrictions have been put in place to achieve social distancing including a lockdown, public transportation limitations and minimising activities that lead to crowding.

Depression, remote working

While social distancing is important to slow down and stop the spread of corona virus, spending weeks at home with limited stimulating social contact can precipitate depression and anxiety.

Remote working is a situation where an employee works mainly from home and communicates with the company by email and telephone.

Employees and employers have been thrust into adapting to new ways of working following the Covid-19 pandemic. Remote working has its benefits, including saving on commuting time, increased productivity, autonomy for the employee and limited exposure to Covid-19.