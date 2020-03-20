How can I get my company to pay me for extra work?

By Moses Ssesanga

I have been working for a company for two years. I have noticed that the longer I stay, the more responsibilities I get and therefore the longer hours I have to work. It started with helping orient new employees and now I find myself shouldering most administration work which is not paid for. I talked about it with my manager a year ago, and they said they would think about it. My contracts is clear about my responsibilities and work schedule. I love this job and do not want to lose it, but I want to be paid for my work. What can I do? Guluddene

Dear Guluddene

The situation you have described is deeper than it seems on the surface. One of the great secrets of life and of course its controversial, is that those who win most in the end, are often those who give most. This does not mean that you should not be compensated fairly for the work you do.

Adam Grant in his book Givers & Takers highlights that success depends heavily on how we approach our interactions with other people.

Every time we interact with another person at work, we have a choice to make; do we try to claim as much value as we can, or contribute value without worrying about what we receive in return?

Guluddene, experience has shown that most people who make a choice to add value to other people at the workplace selflessly, most times inevitably end up winning. Of course there are also many who end up being exploited.

My advice is that you should continue being selfless when mentoring someone with less experience than you have and, also be generous in sharing your time, energy, knowledge, skills, ideas, and connections with people who can benefit from them.

This is hard but it intrinsically pays you more in the long term than when you are on the lookout for a pay rise every time you are asked take on an extra task.