How do I turn down an offer I had accepted?

By Jane Muiruri

I accepted an offer I was not comfortable with. Shortly after, I was invited to another interview and have got an offer that is more aligned to what I want. How do I back out of the original offer? Jean

Dear Jean,

Your comfort is paramount, therefore, take the offer that will provide a more satisfying engagement with the employer in terms of career growth, work environment and compensation. Don’t be under pressure to take an offer that you are not satisfied with. There are some factors that you should assess before you decide to take up the second offer. How is the work environment? Is it conducive for you to work in? I am sure you had an opportunity to observe this during the interview. During the interview, it’s always wise to find out if the role is a new one and if not, what happened to the incumbent. If they were promoted its usually a good indication of career growth.

What’s the span of control of the role? This gives an indication of whether the role is a challenging one. Are there opportunities to develop your skills and leadership competencies, this is a good question to ask during the interview.

A good employer is one who invests in their human resource. Is the organisation financially stable? This you can get from the audited reports or find out from the staff whether they receive their salaries on time. That’s a good indicator of stable cash flow of an organisation. If after considering all the above you still think the second offer is the better option, then you should politely decline the first one.

However, you need to decline in a respectful manner. The best would be to have a face to face discussion with the hiring manager and explain that you are unable to take the offer because you have another deal that is more aligned to your current career aspirations. Remember to appreciate them for the confidence to give you an offer and for their understanding.