By Moses Ssesanga

Dear Moses,

I’m a supervisor for a department at my workplace. I enjoy my work and I aspire to help to help those I’m directly supervising. However, I have noticed that regardless of how much I try to train those below me, they are not willing to pull their weight, basically a mistake I correct today will be repeated the next day. How does one deal with a team that seems so resigned? Kenneth.

Dear Kenneth,

The situation you are describing is common in situations where there is a leadership skills gap which needs to be bridged urgently. Many organisations appoint people into leadership roles without adequate preparation. The assumption is usually that if they have been stars in their current roles, then they will also become stars when leading others.

A supervisor or leader’s role in any organisation is to remove barriers to performance and then, create enablers for the people they supervise to get the best performance out of them. This implies that the supervisor or leader so appointed fully understands the different development levels or competencies of the people they lead.

The development level in leadership is the identified stage where the supervisee’s demonstrated task-specific and transferrable knowledge or skill on a given task is acquired over time. This then determines the leadership style to adopt when supervising this individual. The leadership style is the pattern of behaviours a supervisor uses with the people they lead over time.

Therefore, the situation you are describing may be the demonstrated lack of fit of the leadership style, you as the supervisor needs to adopt when you are interacting with each of the people you lead. It’s not a one stroke fitting all. It’s different strokes for different folks.

The second probable cause may be the recruitment process or the get keeping of the organisation. Are the people you are recruiting suitable for the roles they are appointed to? These questions need a deeper understanding to avert frustrations on both the supervisor and the supervised, otherwise the consequences may be loss of talent, as people resign from their managers, and not organisations.

Advertisement