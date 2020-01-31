I am jobless because I chose values over money

By Moses Ssesanga

I left my job because we were manufacturing items that are against my values. Do value systems matter when it comes to jobs or is it only getting paid that matters? James

Dear James,

I commend you for your perseverance and sticking to your value system in the pursuit of your career!

As you rightly stated, in the hustle to put food on the table and pay bills, few people would refuse to compromise their values. To live by your value system is a tough decision which unfortunately society frowns upon.

This is the reason why people whose sudden wealth can never be explained, are modeled as success stories and it gets worse when the clergy fall over themselves to usher them into front seats in houses of worship, while on other hand those who live ethically are gossiped about as failures and ‘unwise’.

The decision to live by your values is underpinned by the conviction that in the pursuit of your career you are not serving your immediate short term interests but, a higher being or holding yourself to a higher ideal than what is demanded by your immediate environment. This is hard to practice but the trick is in remaining steadfast.

You will be amazed the day your decision to stick to your values pays you back more generously than you could ever have imagined. You will realise with time that you have acquired inner peace, better health and a positive outlook which will inevitably lead to a longer and better quality of life.

People who compromise their values live with guilt, are unhappy and eventually become bitter with themselves. They live with personal regrets even when they succeed in making a lot of money.

Therefore, stick to your value system and you will lead a successful and happy life.

