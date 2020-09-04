Dear Caroline,

I have been working at a law firm as a secretary, for the past two years and it was all good. Well, I did not get an elaborate job description and it’s coming back to bite. We have new partners and some usually come in and start sending me to make them coffee, run errands for them among other things. I feel trapped but I can’t speak out, especially now when people are losing jobs. What should I do? Jackie.

Hello Jackie,

I think your concern this week highlights the importance of having a job description especially in times of uncertainty. While you may not want to ask the question, I think it’s important to ask in particular if you currently feel uncomfortable or not valued in the workplace. There is nothing wrong in seeking clarification, it’s how you manage the questioning and communication around the topic. Before you raise the matter with the partners, you’ll need to do some self-reflection. Take a moment and think about the activities that define your work at the law firm. You may want to answer the following questions for each activity you think about. What do I do and why? Who do I do it for? This may not necessarily be the person who asked. It may be for the whole firm. What does a good job look like? How long does it take me to do the activity? In answering these questions you’ll have clear picture about what you do at the firm. This then becomes your job content, in essence, a simplified a job description. You may want to write up your brainstorm in a logical format so if you’re ever asked to present, it’s all good to go.

Role clarification usually comes at point of recruitment or performance reviews, since we don’t have a job description, we are going to use your analysis above to help the clarification discussion with the partners. Your discussion should come from the point of view that you recognise many businesses are merging or changing roles due to changes in the business needs. I’d also let them know that you’d like to have some clarification of what they expect of you as you continue to want to do well with the firm. This may also open up a discussion where you may receive positive and or constructive so be prepared. In the same discussion you’ll have an opportunity to present your understanding of your role. Showing them your job analysis will go long way to having a clear definition of what you do and what are your deliverables. This should also ensure that any other duties are kept to a minimum. Good luck