Is it professional for me to resign after a month?

Dear James,

Congratulations for having landed a new job in these tough times and better still, being spoilt for choice! First of all, there is nothing wrong with turning down an offer as long as you think you have gotten a better deal. All you have to do is to be upfront with your current employer and apprise him of the fact that during your job search, you had sat several interviews and a better offer has now materialised. You should emphasise to your current employer in a professional way that the new offer on the table is in line with your career prospects and dreams. You should offer to serve out your notice and ensure proper handover, and if your employer is flexible, help him to find a replacement if you can. It would, however, become unethical if you try to use the offer from your prospective employer to bargain for better salary and benefits from your current employer.

You should, however, be careful not to make a career blunder by making your move based solely on the money the new job is offering. Carefully research and make your decision having evaluated the following:

1. Consider the financial viability of your prospective employer in comparison to the company you are currently working for. Post-Covid-19, many businesses were brutally affected and only a few resilient ones survived though fatally wounded. Some companies had the luxury of registering growth during the Covid-19 lockdowns due to their in-built capabilities to adapt to change and embrace the new opportunities that the pandemic opened up. Therefore, ensure that you apprise yourself of the resilience muscles of your prospective employer.

2. Consider the flexibility of your prospective employer to accommodate your career dreams. Remember you now have a job and hence in a better negotiating position to drive a good bargain for yourself. You are not desperate and hence you can bargain for some commitments from your prospective employer to benefit your career growth and development.