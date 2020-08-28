Leadership is a product of inspiration not manipulation
Walk me through your education and career journey
I went to Namugongo Girls Boarding Primary School for my primary education and Makerere College School for my O and A level. I later joined Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), where I pursued a bachelor’s degree in Medical Laboratory Science. It was in my last year of medical laboratory science school that my career trajectory began to change. These changes triggered me to pursue a programme in executive public speaking and business presentation skills in Nairobi and later a customer care and Public Relations (PR) at Uganda Management Institute. I have since undertaken various training programmes particularly, leadership programs, to enhance my journey along this new career path.
How did you make the transition from medical laboratory scientist to a leadership coach and motivational speaker?
In my final year and semester, our ethics and laboratory management lecturer asked the class some seemingly simple questions that triggered a shift in my career, and caused me to change my focus from organisms to organisations, and from laboratories to podiums. With so much passion, he asked, “What is the one thing you can do so well whether you were paid for or not?” This sent me on a deep self-introspection.
On this introspection, I discovered that every time I stood up to speak or teach, I was immensely happy and I did it with a lot of passion and ease. I also noticed that I received many compliments about the way I spoke and about the quality of the content shared. I thus decided to turn my passion into Profit, and Winning Choices, my first company was born on 27 September 2012.
What does your job portfolio entail and how do you ensure you offer impactful value?
My job portfolio entails that I offer impactful trainings, coaching programmes and keynote presentations to our clients. I made a pact with myself to be a woman of value to this generation, so, my desire to impact service springs from within.
What is the most valuable career advice you have received and how has it impacted the way you do things?
‘Whatever is worth doing is worth doing well.” Every time I set out to do something, I want to do it well. If I am not ready to do it well, then I would rather not do it at all.
What is the true value of a leader in this digital age?
Now more than ever, when organisations are adopting various digital work trends, we need extraordinary leaders, who are able to ensure digital work efficiency while intentionally nurturing the human connections. There is still a need for leaders who are willing to connect deeply and genuinely care for their teams, because the extraordinary results that most leaders and managers desire from their teams, begin with authentic connections. Even with the various sophisticated digital trends, we cannot downplay the importance and the power of physical human connections in organisational growth.
How do you gauge the impact of your delivery on an individual or corporate entity as a leadership coach?
My goal is that my life and the message I propagate challenges people and sets their hearts and minds on fire to maximise their personal and business potential.
The clients’ feedback speaks better than I could speak for myself. So far the impact is humbling and encouraging. I say so far, because I know there is still a lot that I have to do. Feedback received has shown that our engagements with our clients has impacted their revenues, team motivation, productivity and amazingly their relationships with their spouses, children and friends.
From your experience, what are the leadership trends in corporate Uganda and how refined are they for the ‘new normal’?
The leadership trend in Corporate Uganda is that most leaders manage their people. People are not meant to be managed, systems are to be managed, and people are to be led. High performance is achieved through an intentional mix of the two.
Today, there are many leaders and managers who believe that the title makes the leader. We have many people occupying prominent positions in society with impressive titles yet have failed miserably because they haven’t understood what real leadership is about. In his book, The Spirit of Leadership, Myles Munroe put it clearly, “Leadership is not the result of study or ordination, position or power.
True leadership is a product of inspiration, not manipulation”. The New normal has affected the mind-sets of people tremendously, in some it has instilled fear and in others, it has awakened potential. Because of this, we need true leaders who are able to not only understand the current mindset of their teams but are also able to nurture and support them to grow and perform extraordinarily.
At a professional and personal level, what lessons has the Covid-19 pandemic taught you and affected the way you do work?
The Covid- 19 pandemic slowed down business for us like it did for many, but it also opened us to new possibilities. Because of it, we were able to establish synergistic partnerships, refine our value propositions and create convenient engagement and payment channels for our clients. On a Personal level, the lockdown gave me a lot of time to pause and reflect deeply as well as do a number of other things I would not have done ordinarily.
Apart from yourself, what or who else do you live for?
Apart from living for myself, I live for my family and the generation that my life is destined to impact. I believe there are many leaders out there who need to be helped to become extraordinary, there are many businesses out there that need to be inspired to do business with a high purpose and there are many people out there who need to be helped to find the courage to turn their passion into profit. I am born to do this to; to stir extraordinary performance through my talks, trainings, writings and way of life.
What is your favourite quote on life?
“Life can only be understood backwards, but it must be lived forwards” - Soren Kierkegaard.
How do your friends describe you?
My friends describe me as a tenacious go-getter and encourager, I challenge them to be the best version of themselves. They also describe me as principled and strict, yet kind, happy and humorous.