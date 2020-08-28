Leadership is a product of inspiration not manipulation

By EDGAR R. BATTE

Walk me through your education and career journey

I went to Namugongo Girls Boarding Primary School for my primary education and Makerere College School for my O and A level. I later joined Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), where I pursued a bachelor’s degree in Medical Laboratory Science. It was in my last year of medical laboratory science school that my career trajectory began to change. These changes triggered me to pursue a programme in executive public speaking and business presentation skills in Nairobi and later a customer care and Public Relations (PR) at Uganda Management Institute. I have since undertaken various training programmes particularly, leadership programs, to enhance my journey along this new career path.



How did you make the transition from medical laboratory scientist to a leadership coach and motivational speaker?

In my final year and semester, our ethics and laboratory management lecturer asked the class some seemingly simple questions that triggered a shift in my career, and caused me to change my focus from organisms to organisations, and from laboratories to podiums. With so much passion, he asked, “What is the one thing you can do so well whether you were paid for or not?” This sent me on a deep self-introspection.

On this introspection, I discovered that every time I stood up to speak or teach, I was immensely happy and I did it with a lot of passion and ease. I also noticed that I received many compliments about the way I spoke and about the quality of the content shared. I thus decided to turn my passion into Profit, and Winning Choices, my first company was born on 27 September 2012.

What does your job portfolio entail and how do you ensure you offer impactful value?

My job portfolio entails that I offer impactful trainings, coaching programmes and keynote presentations to our clients. I made a pact with myself to be a woman of value to this generation, so, my desire to impact service springs from within.

What is the most valuable career advice you have received and how has it impacted the way you do things?

‘Whatever is worth doing is worth doing well.” Every time I set out to do something, I want to do it well. If I am not ready to do it well, then I would rather not do it at all.

What is the true value of a leader in this digital age?

Now more than ever, when organisations are adopting various digital work trends, we need extraordinary leaders, who are able to ensure digital work efficiency while intentionally nurturing the human connections. There is still a need for leaders who are willing to connect deeply and genuinely care for their teams, because the extraordinary results that most leaders and managers desire from their teams, begin with authentic connections. Even with the various sophisticated digital trends, we cannot downplay the importance and the power of physical human connections in organisational growth.

How do you gauge the impact of your delivery on an individual or corporate entity as a leadership coach?

My goal is that my life and the message I propagate challenges people and sets their hearts and minds on fire to maximise their personal and business potential.

The clients’ feedback speaks better than I could speak for myself. So far the impact is humbling and encouraging. I say so far, because I know there is still a lot that I have to do. Feedback received has shown that our engagements with our clients has impacted their revenues, team motivation, productivity and amazingly their relationships with their spouses, children and friends.

From your experience, what are the leadership trends in corporate Uganda and how refined are they for the ‘new normal’?

The leadership trend in Corporate Uganda is that most leaders manage their people. People are not meant to be managed, systems are to be managed, and people are to be led. High performance is achieved through an intentional mix of the two.

Today, there are many leaders and managers who believe that the title makes the leader. We have many people occupying prominent positions in society with impressive titles yet have failed miserably because they haven’t understood what real leadership is about. In his book, The Spirit of Leadership, Myles Munroe put it clearly, “Leadership is not the result of study or ordination, position or power.