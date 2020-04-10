Learn as much as you can on your own - Mwesigwa

By EDGAR R. BATTE

Joshua Mwesigwa works in the creative industry where staying at the top means you have to know how to feed the creativity monster. In the field, diligence is important. The creative industry is a collaborative one, you need to know how to lead people, regardless of each and everyone’s personality. Results matter so he keeps the eye on the target and everyone on his team knows why they are doing what they they do.

Tell me about your education

I was born in Mukono District and that’s where my education started. I went to Mukono Boarding School, St Noah Mawaggali Primary School, Bishop’s School Mukono West, Mukono Town Academy and then Progressive Secondary School - Bweyogerere. I joined Aptech to learn computer and then started working.

What was your first job?

My first job was at Digital Publisher. I didn’t find it interesting. I was doing video work on the side. That is where Steve Jean found me, through a contact. We worked together on a Blu*3 video called Burn. It was badly done by someone so I was asked to fix it. I did a few reshoots and put the whole thing together. After that, I resigned my job at Digital Publisher and joined Fenon Records as video editor primarily. I would shoot ads and music videos too. After a while, I left to become a freelancer. That is when I met most music artists that I did music videos for. I then met DJ Bush Baby. We worked on a television show called XXL and then The Jump Off. I started Vizual Central but it didn’t get the reception I expected then Vidiyo In Business to help the business community understand how to use videos in their ventures. I am now a production manager with ‘The Innovation Village’.



Among the jobs you have done, which of them gives you most satisfaction, and why?

None. It’s been bits and pieces of satisfaction. It never lasts, and I keep on moving. Maybe someday I will look back at all that I have done and be satisfied.

What do you consider before taking on a job or assignment?

I consider fresh challenges. The bigger, the more likely for me to jump on it, if it’ll help shift a business’ position in the market, the better because that’s measurable and that’s satisfying enough.

How do you use your skillset?

Skills are there to be shared. I won’t be working alone. I will be working with a production team and I hope to share what I have learned over the years and also learn from them and hopefully we get to achieve big results at the village.

What do you think about mentorship?

If we could tell someone that they are our mentors, they’d have a list but in situations where they don’t say it to you officially, you never really know. But, with that said, I have shared knowledge with people, young people especially and if they like what I have given them, they keep coming back, but we never see it as mentoring. I think now I should.

Which people have been influential in your career path, and how?

My family and friends, then others include Steve Jean, Bush Baby, Mark Walungama, Batenga Nakisozi and Paul Lwanga. They have let me exercise my creativity in ways I can’t imagine. Very rare people to find.

Any career tips and advice?

It is not easy but it’s possible. Learn as much as you can on your own, you will never know when you’ll need it, when the opportunity comes, you’ll be more prepared than anyone else. With that, you can work it anywhere in the multimedia sector. Also, invest a lot in yourself when it comes to things like equipment. It will help you do your own tests and you will get results before anyone else who doesn’t have the opportunity to do so. Skill up heavily and continuously but also, learn soft skills. The work we do is for people, and is done with people.

What professional ethics do you uphold, and why?

Those are quite many but the few that I uphold are respect, confidentiality, integrity, transparency, and honesty. If you look at them critically, they are the most important values to anyone’s success. People will remember you for treating their information with confidentially, respecting them, being transparent and honest.

Away from work, who is Joshua Mwesigwa?

I am a father of two boys, eight and five-years-old, respectively. I am quiet most of the time. I think that is what they call introversion. I keep a very small circle of friends.

What do you do to relax?

I rarely genuinely relax. But once I do, I travel. On a daily, I sleep a lot.

Advertisement