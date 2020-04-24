Must I start working as soon as I graduate?

By Jane Muiruri

I am a 22-year-old university graduate. Even before my graduation last year, my parents had already found a job for me at an insurance company . The package is attractive, but I am not ready. I still haven’t taken up the offer because I feel like I have all the time in the world. However, my parents are really disappointed. Must one start working as soon as they graduate? Lilly

Dear Lilly,

“If I knew then what I know now, things would be very different…” Powerful words by Kenny Rogers. Always learn from other people’s experiences, don’t wait for your own. Happiness is elusive and is often short lived, especially when pursued at the expense of other priorities. Time and tide wait for no man.

We live in a fast-paced world that waits for nobody. Someone else will grab the opportunity you are now playing with. The earlier you start working, the better so that you can save and invest.

Stop spending your days hanging out with friends. There will be plenty of time for that. If you don’t take the offer, you might lose that chance forever, especially if there are other candidates who have the competencies and attitude required for the job.

The fact that you are undecided might have already sent a bad sign to the potential employer. He might be thinking that you are being forced to take up this opportunity.

HR practitioners hire for attitude and train for skills. Therefore, you have already started on the wrong footing and this could jeopardise your chances of getting the job and keeping it. Your parents have also invested in your education. Don’t you see the need to start working and be self-reliant?

That said, perhaps you are right. Maybe you should take advantage and enjoy your life since your parents are meeting your basic needs and, therefore, you have time to explore the world and take a break from school work and the pressures of work.