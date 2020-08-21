Responding to coronavirus at the workplace

By Pauline Bangirana

When the president announced an extension to the lockdown, talk on everyone’s lips was that their source of income was at stake. To some, termination letters have been issued and yet to others, notifications of removal of their benefits have been given.

However, with many careers at stake, and others struggling to survive, employers and leaders in decision-making capacities are thinking of immediate measures such as termination of contracts. They are, however, neglecting the long term goal. What if, what you think is right, is the wrong move? Find out what it means to lead and be a leader in such a critical time.

In a crisis, some leaders tend to hyper focus on managing the threat and neglect long-range thinking. But who is a leader in this instance, one might wonder?

Who is a leader?

Hilda Leah Asiimwe, a human resource practitioner explains that a leader in this case is anyone in authority of leading a certain group of people. This she says could be at all levels.

Most leaders forget that vision is critical both for evaluating short term decisions and for creating a better future.

“Amid uncertainty generated by a crisis, leaders often feel the urge to limit authority to those at the top, with a small team making the big decisions while huddled behind closed doors.” Asiimwe notes.

She further recommends that leaders should reject the hierarchical model with which they are ordinarily more comfortable and instead involve many more stakeholders and encourage different views and debate.

This approach, she says, can lead to smarter decisions without sacrificing speed.

Miscommunication of events is another mistake a leader (s) may make during this time. Asiimwe explains that communicating bad news is a thankless task.

Communication

She notes: “leaders who get out ahead risk demoralising employees, clients/ customers or citizens, threatening their popularity. It takes wisdom and some courage to understand that communicating with transparency is a vital antidote to this risk.”

This, the human resource practitioner says, makes all the difference.

“Obama once said that one should speak the truth, with clarity, compassion and empathy for what folks are going through,” a tactic every leader should embrace during this time, Asiimwe advises.

She highlights that the biggest mistake any leader can make in these situations is to misinform, particularly when, “we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination.”

It should be noted that how leaders respond to the inevitable missteps and unexpected challenges is just as important as how they first address the crisis.

Asiimwe says that leaders must not revert to defensiveness or blame when mistakes are made. Instead, she recommends that they stay focused on the goal and look ahead to continue solving the next and most pressing problems during this time.

“The risks of delaying decision making are often invisible. But in a crisis, wasting vital time in the vain hope that greater clarity will prove no action is needed is dangerous- particularly in the face of a pandemic with an exponential growth rate, when each additional day of delay contributes even greater devastation than the last. Against the natural tendency toward delay, acting with urgency means leaders jump into the fray without all the information they would delay like.” Asiimwe adds.

Using experts

Leaders should also base their response to the pandemic on the opinions of experts rather than solely relying on their own instincts.

It should be noted that in such a time as this, leaders are struggling to find the right solutions as the context changes almost hour by hour. Now more than ever, leaders need to draw upon all available resources, particularly their people, utilising the collective intelligence of experience and knowledge while adapting and revising solutions as the situation unfolds.

This is a time for a leader to be an exceedingly human leader. “If you try to skip past empathy and just focus on the job, you will only make things worse. Pandemic trauma is the elephant in the room,” Asiimwe advises.

Christine Ahumura, a projects coordinator shares that she was overwhelmed when, during the pandemic, her boss checked on her and even encouraged her to take things slowly while focusing on her emotional and psychological well-being.

“This stood out for me because at one point I was thinking of my job security but my boss was encouraging me to stay calm. This is a true leader,” Ahumura shares.

This reminds me of a movie I watched, Contagion; in this movie, a virus as deadly as corona is discovered in the United States and it spreads in ways similar to COVID-19. However, along the way, the state leaders (mayor and governor) must set their differences aside to find common ground to the problem at hand.