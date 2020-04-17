Should a person with low qualifications lead ?

By Moses Ssesanga

Is it okay for a person with low academic qualification to supervise one who has superior or high qualifications. My boss seems to see me as a threat because of my qualification. Christian

Dear Christian, Academic qualifications assist in selection of people with required knowledge for the job.

However, it is important to note that in the world of work the skills and attitudes possessed by an employee are more important than their qualifications.

This is, however, sometimes the exception in institutions of higher learning such as universities and colleges that emphasise academic qualifications for appointment into senior positions.

In most jobs, all you need is the minimum academic qualification, such as a degree or diploma, skills and the right attitude for excelling in a job.

As long as your leader possesses the minimum academic qualifications, it does not matter how many subordinates possess higher qualifications, their leader doesn’t need to acquire more certificates to become a better leader. He or she only needs to horn their leadership skills to release the potential of the people they lead.

The situation you are describing is a manifestation of leadership skills gaps in your organisation and specifically, your supervisor. He or she was not adequately prepared to take over leadership of people. A leader’s role is to remove barriers to performance, create enablers for his people to get the best performance out of them, not to communicate his or her fears of possible competition from subordinates. In fact, a good leader always strives to recruit people better than themselves, such that they can create winning teams.

Moses Ssesanga

Head Human Resource

NMG - Uganda

mssesanga@ug.nationmedia.com