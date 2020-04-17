Shouldn’t companies pay extra during Covid crisis?

By Caroline Mboijana

Many companies have had to shut down and some employees resigned for fear of getting infected with coronavirus. For employees (in essential sectors) that keep working in this period, having to move from their homes to the field or offices, does the law provide extra payment for employees who sacrifice to work in such circumstances? How about those who work in war and riot circumstances that also put their lives at risk, just like in pandemics, are companies obligated to give them extra pay? Freda

Dear Freda,

These are trying times as we work through the Covid-19 pandemic and as you can expect, concrete guidelines of how we manage this situation are work in progress. Companies are not obligated to pay staff extra though they may want to give additional payment in the spirit of showing empathy and their own initiative.



If the government declares a decree that requires all businesses in essentials sectors, that are currently operational to pay staff extra, then they will be obligated. An essential business that has opted to remain operational and in effect requires staff to come into work, must follow the strict guidelines as communicated by the government. This includes providing staff with the respective PPE (Personal protective equipment); ensure that even within the work place, social distancing is being implemented; ensure sanitiser, water and soap is available for all staff in the work place; employers must set up camp to avoid any movement to and from work in the absence of private cars.