What course supplements my Development Studies degree?

By Moses Ssesanga

I have a degree in Development Studies and I am still failing to choose between monitoring and mvaluation and project management and planning for my post graduate education. What would you recommend? Marvin

Dear Marvin,

Congratulations on having acquired your degree in Development Studies. Your journey has, however, just begun. Before you embark on any new area of study, you should ask yourself and truthfully answer the following questions. I insist on being very sincere because you will be only lying to yourself. Please take your time, but remember to write down your carefully considered answers.

1. Where do you see yourself in the next three to five years? What kind of man would you aspire to be in terms of profession, family, social status, etc in those five years?

2. Where are you now, apart from the degree you have? Where do you want to be when you break it down in the next two or five years?

3. What do you realistically have to do in the first year, second year, up to the fifth year, in order to become the kind of man you want to be in the five years? These will be your milestones.

4. What are the challenges that you envisage blocking you as you work on the kind of man you want to be in the next five years?

5. What are the possible solutions to the identified challenges? Do the solutions include the post graduate qualification in Project Management or Monitoring and Evaluation you are currently thinking about? If not, what is your reality?

6. Have you identified a mentor? This is someone whose professional journey or attainments you admire that you can talk freely with or seek advice from. Share with this mentor your responses to the above questions and seek their honest feedback.

7. Begin working on yourself as advised bearing in mind the Chinese saying that a journey of 1000 miles begins with one footstep.

8. Remember to pray over your plans.