By Caroline Mboijana

Dear Caroline, my job is no longer fulfilling, there is no room for career growth or even hope of better pay, only lots of negative energy. I had finally gathered the courage to quit and figure out a new career path, then corona virus hit before I could take the bold step. I am worried quitting might not be such a good idea in these uncertain economic times, yet I am not happy at my job. What should I do? Karen

Dear Karen, it is important you differentiate between career and job. Your career is long term, it is about the future, while a job is for here and now to earn money. If we’re talking about your career, it’s important you’ve really looked at what your passionate about, why are you passionate about it and what do you need to do to get there?

Choosing a career is a journey, it is about growth and learning for the long haul. If you are talking about your job, as you well know the current economic environment suggests difficult times ahead, nonetheless I believe there are opportunities in this crisis and it’s important you don’t let those opportunities pass you by.

Many organisations are likely to re-align their strategies, their business models, structure, jobs and the people that work for them as they manoeuvre their way through the pandemic and beyond.

You may want to re-visit your initial motivation for leaving your current career or job.

Think through what impact Covid has had on your current employer/ organisation, your role and your chosen profession? Has the pandemic caused a change within the organisation in a way that could bring about a positive impact and as a result change the structure of your role to your benefit? If it does, then look for the opportunity, what do you need to do so that you are ready for the possible change. Will you need to gain new skills? What are those skills and how will you get them?

It is also important to revisit your ideal career and ask the same questions. In the same way some careers / professions may change to embrace the impact of Covid.

Working through these questions will help you make an informed decision.