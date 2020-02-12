The burden of omnipotence

By Stella Riunga

She was never wrong, as any and all problems were obviously caused by persons other than herself. That aside, my boss was all things to all men. She was the HR manager, as well as the Finance manager. In that capacity she would sometimes be found holed up in the accountant’s office, sweating it out over whatever it is that accountants do. The rest of us would throw curious glances into that office, oftentimes finding her jabbing a finger at the screen and demanding explanations.

Under her patient guidance and instruction, the accountant soon realised that not even a CPA could earn him the right to question the all-knowing one.

She was in charge of Production and de-facto head of the department that I worked in, along with all other departments.

To motivate us, we were often treated to lengthy speeches about her former days of glory doing the work that I was doing then, for which she even won an award. In her HR capacity, we were promised salary increments, which were then deemed impossible when she stepped into her Finance shoes.

She could sometimes be found arguing passionately for the employees at a closed door meeting with herself, only to have to put up a counter argument in her role as head of the other departments. She would leave those meetings spent and hoarse-voiced from the daunting task of being six different people with six different sets of opinions.