Making the most from lifestyle coaching

By Isaac Ssejjombwe

How did all this start?

I was a clinical nurse for a year. While practicing, I interacted with many women who did not know how to take care of themselves after pregnancy. This made me realise that in the post-partum period, women go to hospitals and the attention is only given to the baby yet it should be on both parties. The health of the mother matters as much as that of the child. Most times the physical aches, weight gain and nutrition for breastfeeding are ignored.

From a medical nurse to a lifestyle coach, why the switch?

I was inspired by what mothers go through during postpartum recovery. I felt I could help many who did not have the information on how best to recover physically as opposed to hospital work routine. Also, this journey is one of constant learning because besides postpartum issues being almost similar, each woman has their unique history, lifestyle, and insecurities which means you have to navigate all this to create for them a sustainable regimen.

What has this journey been like?

Tricky but enjoyable. I started out by investing in sports apparel, a yoga mat and a phone. It is these that I used while shooting educative fitness footage after which I started creating pages on social media. The pages provide evidence-based fitness and nutrition tips with medical knowledge on nutrition and human physiology. Gradually, my clientele base has grown.

How much do you make?

On a good day, I make from Shs50,000 to Shs100,000 but Covid-19 has somehow slowed down business. So, I make less.

What do you like about your job?

I get to work with a wide range of people who learn about their physical health and work towards bettering it. From individuals to companies especially those who need sensitisation about their physical health and that of their employees. I love making a positive change. The positive feedback from clients compelled me to create Alt Lifestyle, Health and Fitness Company to avail simplified but effective knowledge.

Most memorable experience…

When I gave birth to my son. I got a different perspective of life. Before, it was about a career where I could be employed and go through the ladders to the top. But after birth, I wanted to create something outside my work routine, that would change people’s lives.

What challenges do you face?

My sensitisation and awareness campaigns are online but, some Ugandans use social media as a tool for fun rather than learning. I strive to give as many well-informed free tips as possible but so many have no idea about it. What trends on Twitter for example, might be an altercation between tweeps rather than useful information.

Then, there is lack of sensitisation among the majority of Ugandans about physical health. Then there are moments, people under value my service saying women ought to earn a pittance from this trade.

Lastly, some do not attach value to fitness trainers, coaches etc. Unfortunately, this relegates people to coming up with random and unhealthy regimen.

Dreams and aspirations….....