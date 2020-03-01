How Ash Wednesday orients us for season of Lent

By Phiona Nassanga

Though he was no sinner, Jesus prepared for his fasting by being baptized. He was then filled with the Holy Spirit that led him into wilderness where he spent 40 days and nights.

To commemorate Jesus’ act of fasting, Christians especially the Catholics prepare for the Lent period by wearing ashes on their foreheads on the first day of Lent.

Rev Fr Joseph Luzidana of Youth Encounter Nsambya mentions that wearing ashes on Ash Wednesday reminds you of who we are.

“It is an act of displaying your sorrow and repentance. It is to atone for our past mistakes.”

Wearing ashes was a practice by the children of Israel and it is a sign of honouring God. The prophet Daniel, too, used ashes to show his distress and repentance, and King David writes of eating ashes in Psalm 102 to prove the depths of his lament.

“Wearing ashes at the start of Lent gives Christians a chance to prepare themselves individually for Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection. It also shows one’s commitment to start a new kind of life committed to God,” Luzindana explains.

A sign of redemption

Noting that like many symbols in the Bible, ashes are also used as a sign of our ultimate redemption in Christ’s sacrifice. These are also worn as a sign of salvation.

Fr. Edward Kabanda of Kiwamirembe shrine says the imposition of ashes is a reminder of our death and a symbol of sorrow for our sins. The symbol of dust comes from Genesis: “You are dust and to dust you will return.

“The ashes are meant to empower you to embark on this Lenten journey. During this season, we should take actions that foster our connections to God and one another as we prepare for the celebration of Jesus’ death and resurrection.

To Ronald Katumwa, a charismatic leader, wearing ashes, prepares Christians for a period of mourning for God’s mercy and forgiveness. At the end of the 40 days this is meant to nurture one’s relationship with God.

He mentions that wearing ashes is a command from God which was given to the people of Jerusalem. He asked only those who were repenting and feeling sorry for their sins to be marked on their foreheads that they be spared from wrath.

Why the cross?

Kabanda remarks that the ashes are made in the shape of the cross, to remind one of Christ’s crucifixion and death.

“The cross on our foreheads reminds us of our mortality and connects us with past liturgical celebrations.”