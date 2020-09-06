Be cautious with your pay slips

By Phionah Nassanga

Angela Nagujja, 70, is a senior medical officer, who retired in July 2010. For 10 years, the mother of two has lived a simple and quiet life in Nantabulilirwa, Mukono District.

Other than the noise from the vehicles zooming past her cream house on the Jinja highway, you could hear a pin drop.

Nagujja spends most of her time indoors as the house help handles house chores. There is a dog on a chain leash watching for any intruders. She flashes a smile and asks me to feel comfortable. She speaks with zeal.

“I graduated from Makerere University in 1978 as a medical officer. We were a group of 10 women among 100 men from my class. After graduation, I earned an internship at Mbale hospital for six months, and I was later posted to Mulago hospital for another six months because our internship lasted one year,” Nagujja explains.

She was lucky to be retained at Mulago and her first pay was Shs28, 400. However, Nagujja says settling into her new job was hectic because the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) was trying to overthrow president Idi Amin.

“Army men who had been wounded ‘flooded’ the hospital. To make it worse, there was power outage. The hospital neither had water nor electricity, while the cleaners and cooks had run away. At some point, we were working on gunpoint,” she recalls.

Change of station

After the war, Nagujja requested the Ministry of Health to post her outside Kampala because she had realised that most of the people who needed medical services were the poor in rural areas. Her new posting was Kawolo General Hospital in current Buikwe District where she worked as a general practitioner for nine years. And in 1989, she asked for an endorsement from the ministry to work in a private, not-for-profit hospital but retain her government pay.

“In 1988, I went to Kyankwanzi for a nine-months chaka mchaka (resilience skills) training. On return, they wanted to post me to Kiryandongo, claiming that with chaka mchaka skills, I was in position to hold a gun and would deal with the rebels that side.”

She found it disconcerting to serve in such an area. She addressed her letter to the ministry requesting to work with the Uganda Catholic Medical Bureau.

Instead in November 1989, Nagujja was posted as a superintendent to St Francis Hospital, Naggalama where she served until 2004 when she quit.

“My plan was not to quit, but when the hospital got donors, I think the bosses thought we were not useful any more. I am not sure of the real reason. Also, the administration wanted to train me in teaching at their nursing schools but that was not what I had been endorsed to do. Changing to something else meant I was going to lose my gratuity and pension because I had qualified as a medical practitioner, not a teacher.

Besides, I was left with six years to retire.” Having fallen out with her bosses at St Francis hospital, Nagujja reported to the district director of health service, Mukono District. She explained everything and asked for placement in another hospital where she would serve her six remaining years.

Nagujja says the district director agreed and she was posted at Mukono Church of Uganda Hospital, which is also a private not-for-profit hospital. However, at the time she joined, it was a health centre IV. It is here that she retired in 2010.

On retirement and gratuity

Six months into her retirement, Nagujja wrote to the district director of health service in Mukono and the hospital administration informing them of her retirement because in July 2010, she would clock 60 years. She says her request was approved in two months.

But much as processing her retirement documents was easy, applying and getting her gratuity did not come easy.

“It took me three years before receiving my gratuity and pension. What delayed my process was the fact that I had switched from a government hospital to a church hospital. But people failed to understand the fact that I had been endorsed by the ministry and that was indicated on my documents.”

Nagujja says all the required documents were available and had all the pay slips, but at some point, she was asked to present slips of 15 years back. She had to present slips from the time she started working in Mulago, Kawolo and a few from St Francis hospital.

“I had lost my first pay slips. This complicated the process and at some point I was getting fed up until my daughter introduced me to a man that helped me to follow up everything. I had all the endorsements and the ministry was aware of them.”

Mid 2013, Nagujja received her gratuity and pension as well.

Investments

Today, Nagujja receives a monthly pension of about Shs700, 000.

“I pondered opening a clinic after my retirement, but I gave it a second thought, because nowadays health is so sensitive. For example, you might leave a pregnant mother in the hands of a midwife and in case of any mistake, you end up in prison. Why spend my remaining days in jail?” she wonders. The most important thing is to pay her medical and utility bills.

“I have a big water tank, thus spending less on water. I get food from a garden.”

Nagujja does not have any investments, instead she opened a fixed deposit account where she saves a certain amount of money annually. She says this comes with an interest.

In her community is Threads Of Blessing, a group of women supported by a group in the US. They sew items which are in turn exported to the US at a fee.

After years of boredom in 2017, Nagujja joined the group, making good use of the sewing skills she learnt at St Theresa Namilyango Girls’ Boarding Primary School. “We meet every Saturday, but Covid-19 has disrupted us.”

Today, life is restful but the resting is only possible if someone planned well. Learn how to save, do not and blame your family and children for failing to come to your rescue because each of these people have responsibilities.

Be organised and look forward to attaining something once you retire. If I had not built a home to retire in, with a small garden, how would I have survived for the three years I spent chasing after my gratuity and pension.

Nuggets

Record keeping “Do not rely on the documents kept by the ministry because anything can happen to your file. For example, at the time I started working, the Ministry of Health was in Entebbe. At the time of my retirement, it had shifted to Kampala. During transition, documents are most likely to get lost.”