Bishop Mwesigwa on conflict and his 10 years in office

By Rajab Mukombozi

The Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa was dean, faculty of Education at Uganda Christian University, Mukono. He had previously taught and been a deputy head teacher at Kibubura Girls’ School in Ibanda , and Ntare School where he doubled as the chaplain. His appointment as Bishop of Ankole diocese on July 18, 2014 was surprising.

“My appointment was a new experience. Ordinarily, most clergy who become bishops are got from parishes but I had not done any such work. The closest I got to was chaplaincy which you cannot compare with parish work,” says Bishop Mwesigwa. He adds, “I think it was by God’s grace. Remember here (diocese) electing a new bishop had failed twice. It took me a year to understand the dynamics, for example I did not know what a synod was.”

Bishop Mwesigwa adds that even after being chosen, some Christians approached him asking, “how did you come here and where were you from? We have never heard of you!” but he responded “God chooses His people.”

His ‘small’ background in the gospel ministry was as a chaplain. He had never been at the frontline of preaching but it was now different. He had to step ahead of the flock.

By the time of his appointment, he had applied for associate professorship.

“Because of my love for academia I had deep-seated questions such as, why leave the academia where you are rising? But, I had to obey God’s calling,” says the clergyman.

Taking the new assignment, Mwesigwa drew his strength from John 17:26, “I have made you known to them, and will continue to make you known in order that the love you have for me may be in them and that I myself may be in them”.

Almost 10 years later, he is grateful to God that his professional background has helped him in leadership and governance.

Also, emeritus Bishop Edward Muhiima of Kigezi encouraged him saying, “To be a leader of any kind and be successful, you have to be tenderhearted and tough minded,” which values Mwesigwa realised he needed as a bishop.

What has kept him going?

Bishop Mwesigwa says doing things professionally and choosing a team of people of high integrity, knowledgeable around him has helped him during this 10-year-service.

“I came to learn that some religious people don’t want people who can critique, question, and guide. They just want those that listen and follow what they say. They make mistakes but no one can question, counsel and guide them,” Bishop Mwesigwa explains.

His staff, for example has 88 assistant accountants in all the parishes to manage accountability issues.

“When I came for example, I found that Compassion International had blacklisted the diocese not to receive any funding because of accountability issues. This was because most of those employed to manage this project were either relatives or friends of some of the people and clergy in church but with questionable integrity,” he explains.

Also, he believes in ensuring self -sustainability of the church such that the church does not become a burden to Christians. For example, every parish is supposed to generate at least Shs500,000 a month not from offertory but project initiatives. He says this is possible because most churches have land but it is idle.

He says this money is reinvested in church projects to offer service delivery such as in health and education in addition to running administration of the church.

Kudos

“My mission is to have as many self-sustaining projects for the diocese to be self-reliant. By the time I retire I want 50 per cent of the church funding to be from projects and 50 per cent can then come from offertories,” explains Bishop Mwesigwa.

It is against this background that the diocese has ongoing infrastructural projects including a Shs6b Mother’s Union complex and a Shs 3.5b St Luke mall.

The diocese also has a sacco, a radio station, a museum (East Africa Revival Museum) among others.

He has also contributed to growth and excellence of some of the institutions set up by predecessors such as Ruharo Mission Hospital and Bishop Stuart University.

Challenges

It is hard to balance being Godly and professional.

“When you try to be Godly and professional, certainly in the process you injure feelings of some people. For example, some people want you to employ their relatives irrespective of being underqualified; some priests want to change their age to cling on service. But when you stick to professionalism they say you are ungodly,” says Bishop Mwesigwa.

Bishop Mwesigwa adds that it is because of this, that he has had some legal challenges, having been in court twice, but is happy that all the cases were amicably settled out of court.

Advice

“God remains in charge Bishop Mwesigwa hopes that before retiring, the diocese will be self-reliant and not depending entirely on Christian’s offertory.

“If you don’t work on the economics and health of Christians then the spiritual aspect will never grow. Christian ministry should be holistic,” he says.