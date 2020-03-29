Covid-19: An opportunity for contemplation

By Msgr. John Wynand Katende

“Where a big tree falls, there will always be little pieces (fire wood) to pick”, so observed our ancestors. As we hope and pray for a cure and vaccine for coronavirus, or even a miracle, we may, in the same vein, welcome the disease as a blessing in disguise. The current preventive movement restrictions may provide a good context to consider contemplation as a value.

Our society is generally poor at contemplation as a way of life. Whenever we see someone seemingly being alone, the immediate suspicion is that something might have gone wrong. Coronavirus has, providentially, occurred during the season of Lent. “Days of solitude, silence, and fasting, nourished by the Word of God alone, allow man to base his life on what is essential.

Silence is more important than any other human work, for it expresses God”, Says Cardinal Robert Sarah, in his book: “The power of silence”.

People versed in contemplation demonstrate that it is the indispensable doorway to the divine. It is where the voice of God is heard in the depths of the human heart. “Wisdom, artistic vision, and devotion spring from silence. Those who do not know silence can never attain truth, beauty, or love.” Says Robert Cardinal Sarah.

We live at a time when domestic violence and broken families are common phenomena. One prays that the current movement restrictions will bring family members together, enabling them to observe silence and contemplation that builds love, understanding, reconciliation and peaceful co-existence.

Instead of trying to blame others for our shortcomings, we shall be able to take responsibility for our actions, practice self-control and do our best to change our destiny.

Contemplation will help us mitigate excessive use of social media that has, paradoxically, made us into selfish beings. Pope Francis urges us to use the Lenten season as a time in which to turn off the electronic devices and open the Bible. Fathers should embrace their inalienable duty of actively and effectively heading the family, which is also the domestic church (Ephesians 5:22-24, Deuteronomy 6:7).

The temporary ban on public worship bears a positive value, as well, especially at time when noisy prayer is gaining popularity. It tends to engender shallowness, self-entertainment and disbelief. Jesus recommends that we go to our room, close the door, and pray to our Father in private (Mt 6:6). In so doing, we shut out the noise of the world.

By divine providence, on 19th March Christendom observes the annual feast of St. Joseph, the husband of Mary and foster of Jesus. He is an icon of silence and contemplation. Though the Bible quotes no word from his lips, we hail Joseph as man of great eloquence and importance in God’s plan of salvation for mankind.

Whereas the Mosaic Law recommended automatic stoning of Mary to death, due to a mysterious pregnancy, Joseph’s contemplative character provided him with a divine and “win-win” solution.

This enabled him to protect Mary’s virginity, the child in the womb and give the Messiah to the world. Matthew 1:1-17 directly links Jesus to the dynasty of King David, via the fatherhood of Joseph!

As in the case of Joseph, contemplation matches with the rare virtue of calmness. Calmness belongs to people with strong character. It allows one to meditate, concentrate and, ultimately, make the decision that benefits everyone the most. Calmness endears us to God and among people around us.