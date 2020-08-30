Curious about anything gadgets

By Olivier Mukaaya

Hands-on. Dickson Twinamatsiko is an IT Specialist, a self-taught drone operator and a tourism enthusiast. He is fond of sharing aerial views of Mbale and the Elgon region. Twinamatsiko tells Olivier Mukaaya about his firsts and the current trade.

What is the first thing you do in the morning..?

I pray with my wife and check my to do list on the phone.

First thing you do when you get to work?

I give priority to pending projects or assignments from the previous day before taking on the day’s tasks.

Earliest childhood memory?

Growing up, I was enthusiastic and hands on with gadgets. I disassembled my mother’s Philips flat iron in the name of finding out how it works. Unfortunately, I spoilt it and I got a thorough beating for it.

First best friend?

Tifu Agaba, we were best friends in lower primary (Primary One to Primary Four) because we were the smallest in our class. We are still friends and are in touch.

First kiss?

I cannot recall it.

First book you read?

A novel, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain during our Literature class in Senior Two.

What book are you reading now?

The Bible and it is a constant in my life.

What was your first job?

I did part time work with two printing companies while I was university. I was a printer operator and technician.

Your first salary?

About Shs300,000 per month from both jobs.

Current job?

I’m the proprietor, drone operator at Siko Consults Ltd. I also work as the IT and health information administrator at Cure Children’s Hospital in Mbale.

Why did you pick interest in drone photography?

As an IT professional, my passion for technology pushed me to explore more about drone operations and uses.

It happens that the most basic common use of consumer drones is for photography and videography, which is my passion.

What do you like about your job?

Making a difference in the lives of the people around me. I believe everything I do has a positive impact in the lives of the people around me and that motivates me to keep going.

Most memorable experience?

I have taken drone shots of most places I have been to, especially monuments, tourist sites/features most notably around Mbale and the Elgon region.

I usually share the pictures on my various social media platforms.

One day, I was happy to get a message from an Indian who was born in Mbale but currently staying in the UK, informing me that he was inspired to arrange a trip for his entire family to come and visit Mbale from the beautiful aerial pictures I was always sharing.

At a glance…

What work are you proud of?

I have done drone video shoots with some Mbale based artistes and I look forward to working with more artistes in Uganda and beyond.