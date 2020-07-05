Dick likes winning arguments

By Nicolas Akasula

Evelyn

How would you describe Dick?

He is God-fearing, hardworking and, willing to learn.

What is your earliest memory of him?

One day, I returned home looking miserable and he noticed it. I needed some money to finish up something. So, he asked what was worrying me and when I told him; he gave me the money I needed.

What is the craziest thing you’ve done together?

One day, we sung on top of our voices, pulled crazy dance strokes and caught everyone’s attention. Everyone joined in and it was fun.

Were you always friends during your childhood?

Oh yeah! We’ve always been best friends who love and wish each other well.

What is his nickname?

Chief because he is our big brother.

Do you guys ever fight?

No, but we have had many disagreements.

How often do you meet?

Almost every weekend. When he is busy or away from home he calls me up.

What does he like the most?

Making money.

And what does he dislike?

Fear. He is one of the fearless people I know in the world after my dad.

What do you like about him the most?

He is strong, caring, and forgiving.

And what do you dislike about him?

When we have an argument; he annoys me in an effort to win.

Dick

How would you describe Evelyn?

She is energetic though she looks lazy. She is passionate about speaking, adventurous, and always goes after what she wants and makes it happen whatsoever.

What is your earliest memory of her?

She once organised for me a mega birthday party at Kampala Serena Hotel; and invited my friends including my ex-girlfriend. It surprised me and was fun.

What is the craziest thing you’ve done together?

Hahaha…One Fool’s Day we hatched a plan to prank our mother. I called her saying dad had bought her a car. She immediately called Eve to confirm and Eve replied in the affirmative. Our mother rushed from work only to find that it was a prank.

Were you always friends during your childhood?

Yes, we have been very close and shared everything together since kindergarten

Is there a nickname you have for her?

Yes, Big Eve because she is the oldest sister of our last siblings. And she enjoys it.

Do you guys ever fight?

Not really, but we have arguments which I always win. Haha…

How often do you meet?

During weekends and I call her everyday.

What does she like the most?

Good question. First of all Evelyn likes nice stuff; she loves seeing everyone happy, and she loves eating.

And what does she dislike the most?

Reptiles.

What do you like the most about her?

She is loving, caring and responsible. She also makes me laugh whenever she is cooking because she screams when she touches a hot surface.

And what do you dislike about her?

She sometimes acts too serious.

Bits...

The two hail from a Christian family. Dick is the first born while Evelyn is the second born.

Evelyn is a TV presenter at Rest TV - a Christian television station; and cohosts two programmes; Out and about and Youth Hub.

Dick is a graduate of ICT from St Lawrence University, while Evelyn’ is in her final year pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Accounting at Makerere University Business School.

Her passion is speaking.