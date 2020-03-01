I’ve always wanted to be a star - Dj Monie

In the mix. Monie Senteza alias Dj Monie is a DJ/Producer, synonymous with Afro House, Afrobeat, dancehall, and hip hop. He has played in various hangouts such as Wink Lounge, Panamera Bar, Tropix lounge, Club Cascades, Motto Motto Lounge, The Hive Bar and Laftaz Comedy Lounge among others. Isaac Ssejjombwe catches up with him.

By Isaac Ssejjombwe

First thing you do when you wake up..

I lay my bed, take my breakfast and get to my laptop and set a night work plan (playlist).

First thing you do when you get to work…

Identify my audience before my set on desks. This helps me get to know the type of music they will be jamming to.

Earliest childhood memory..

I always liked to be a star, I remember those days when we used to reenact action movies after watching them.

First best friend?

His name was Mubarak Ssenyoga. We grew up together and knew each other’s family. We used to play soccer and what I remember by then he could never let me play for any other team each time he was around. He was so protective each time I was bitten even out of the fights I used to create. We were like brothers though we studied in different schools but during holidays, there were only two best duo around the area and that was us.

First kiss…

Her name was Eron. I was in Senior Two at Wits College Entebbe while she was at Kyambogo College School. There was a kadanke at her school and that is where it happened from behind the main hall. Won’t go into details.

First book you read….

Jumanji is a 1981 fantasy children’s picture book, written and illustrated by the American author Chris Van Allsburg. The book is about a magical board game that implements animals and other jungle elements as the game is played in real life.

Advertisement

First job….

It was a DJ gig at Club Sway.

First salary..

I was earning Shs300,000.

Current job..

I’m a sound technician/deejay at Panamera Bar Kampala and 89.0 Smart FM DJ.

What do you like about your job…..

I get to know what people want, I love seeing people happy.

Most memorable experience….

A crowd on the floor dancing, screaming and singing along to my mixes. It has always and it’s still my memorable experience

Biggest regret in life….

The day I insisted moving without my friends, I landed into armed robbers, I got serious injuries and also lost my DJ equipment.

Best advice…

Resolve in advance, that you will persist until you succeed, that you will never, ever give up.