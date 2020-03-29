Dress within your budget - Pages

By Isaac Ssejjombwe

What fashion trend describes you?

Easy casual smart with a little swag. I love looking decent. I love jeans with a nice t-shirt and cool sneakers.

When did you start dressing easy casual?

When I got out of school. I decided to dress that way because I felt like I had outgrown the other styles I was used to in high school. Then, we used to copy everything that we saw on TV. So when I grew up I discovered myself.

Do you dress to please yourself or other people?

I wear what makes me comfortable but I put into consideration that the people around will not have a different perspective of me because of my attire choices. But of course, I dress to impress myself.

How much are you always worth when you’re leaving your house?

Usually, my t-shirts are about Shs40,000, denim pants Shs60,000 and sneakers or boots at about Shs200,000. I buy my watches at Shs120,000.

How often do you do shopping?

I shop once a week. Since my main job is to entertain people, I have to at least look different every week.

Where do you shop from and how much do you spend?

I have some guys I buy from like Mathew’s Spot in Mengo and Yuppies in Wandegeya. In a month, I don’t go beyond 300k. I don’t shop at once but usually, I buy one shirt in a week, if necessary a trouser.

What perfume or cologne do you use?

I usually love the Chris Adams and Zara collections. I don’t use brands that I don’t know and don’t trust. I love those two because they last on the body when used.

How much do you buy these perfumes?

I still get them from Mathew’s Spot because he always has nice stuff for me. But for the ‘how much’, when my mzee reads this, she might say I waste money on simple things.

What is the most expensive item in your wardrobe?

Those are usually my shoes. Specifically the Air Jordans which usually go for Shs250,000 to Shs350,000. I love outstanding shoes that make you outstand when you are standing.

How many pairs of shoes do you own?

I have two pairs of Air Jordans, four timberlands and two Chelsea boots among other sneakers.

What can’t you leave home without?

I can’t leave home without my phone and watch.

How many watches do you have?

I have six watches in different brands.

What do you consider when wearing these watches?

That depends on the shoes I’m going to put on.

What fashion trend do you hate the most?

I hate the skinny tight jeans trend. It looks good on some people but looks funny to me.

You earlier said you are a casual guy. Does that mean you don’t own any suit?

I’m not so much into suits but I have three of them, the rest are blazers, shirts and trousers. The three suits are blue, black and grey. They are all tailor made and cost me Shs400,000 to Shs500,000.

What would you prefer? Fitting or buggy clothes?

Fitting but not skinny. I love fitting because it’s the trend that’s on. A trend that any age can do as long as you look after your body well. Buggy clothes don’t do for me because they are outdated. They may look good on some people though.

Most men go to salons for different reasons, what are yours and how much do you spend?

I visit the salon like every other two weeks. I cut my hair in a style I like at Home of Fades in Kisementi. I spend Shs50,000 on both my hair and beard and it’s really worth it.

And gym?

I work out but not regularly, although I’m watching my diet and want to start making regular gym visits. I do aerobics and some weight lifting.

What are you eating habits?

Very bad. I almost eat everything. I rarely care about my diet but I’m going to start watching it soon and everyone who knows me will be shocked.