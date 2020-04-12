Easter without public celebrations

By Phionah Nassanga

Unlike the past Easter celebrations, this time the seats at different churches are empty, save for a few occupied by members of a small praise team.

The preacher will do his job without hearing the usual “Amen and shouts of hallelujah” from the large congregation.

Yet for churches, there is no day more important than Easter. Sermons, scriptures and other liturgy reading held throughout the year culminated on the Easter Sunday celebration.

It is a day churches spend months preparing for. Sanctuaries see peak attendance and parishioners looking forward to once again shout out, ‘Hallelujah, He is risen.’

However, this year, the hustle and bustle is missing. Instead of getting ready for grand celebrations, houses of worship have prepared for scaled-down Easter prayers to be streamed online, featuring just a handful of musicians and a preacher.

Hope

Rev. Fr. Joseph Kato of Bulika Parish, Mityana says because this has never happened, the world is in shock.

“However, much as Covid 19 is the talk of the day, we should also focus on Jesus’ resurrection.”

He says that the message of Jesus’ victory over death offers hope in these bleak circumstances.

“At this time of trial, Easter should give us hope especially now that we are battling a pandemic. Parishioners should worry less about celebrating indoors but focus on the lessons from whole situation. Both social, physical and spiritual,” he explains.

Saying that this is also a time for society to understand everything is possible. No one had ever thought of a time when churches will be on a lockdown.

Smaller churches in rural areas are finding ways to connect with members despite limited resources.

In such times, the only place people think of is the church, forgetting they are the first church.

“This should also teacher us that the celebration of Christ’s resurrection has to be within us, not the big gatherings in structures.

Today we are celebrating Easter in the first church. A kind of church that has for a long time been abandoned,” Fr. Kato says.

He says, this year all preachers and believers have got an opportunity to get creative in the ways of worship. For the Church, this is a chance to reach wide audiences especially those that seemed busy for church gatherings.

Breaking the family traditions

You want to look forward to something, and Easter is usually something to look forward to. A big thing with family and friends, but things will be different this year.

Each year, Namayanja resident of Gayaza hosts at her home an Easter dinner after church. She says her loved ones gather for food and fellowship, and her children reunite with those of her friends and relatives thus creating a strong bound. But this time around this will not happen.

“I am really sad because at this time of the year we are usually more than 10,” she reflects, thinking of an Easter away from friends.

Missing the melodies

A significant component of Easter worship is the music. In Ephesians 5:19, it is singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs among yourselves, and making music to the Lord in your hearts.”

While sermons get the message across, lyrics telling the resurrection story over sounds from a wide array of instruments also heightens the level of joy and excitement.

Henry Kasato a choir master at Ntebete Church of Uganda, Beyogerere says music is his favorite part of the Easter celebrations. “The songs leave many inspired,” he says,

He says, today churches will replace large ensembles with praise teams of less than 10 people, singing as they keep space between each other to practice social distancing.

While he will not have his usual massive choir this Easter, an organist, keyboardist, drummer and base guitarist, Kasato hopes to give parishioners of Ntebete a taste of the Easter sounds.

“I want to be able to give people that same church feel on my facebook page."

To Rev. Peter Kasasa of St. Johns Church of Uganda Kitebi the resurrection story is one of triumph and victory. It is a message that goodness can come from bad situations.

This year, as the coronavirus leaves many dead and thousands sick in its path, people can draw hope from the Easter story.

“Hope that things will get better. Hope that there is light at the end of this dark tunnel.”

Behind closed doors, “Easter is not a myth, it’s the truth to which we cling.”

From Jerusalem, the Custos of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Patton, invites us to “raise our gaze to Christ’s empty tomb” and not to “refocus our hearts only on Good Friday.”

In the Holy City, albeit void of pilgrims and with the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre closed to the faithful, more than ever this coming Easter will be celebrated in the name of the Resurrection despite the Covid-19.

“The empty Basilica is somewhat a reflection of the feeling of emptiness that humanity is experiencing. But the empty tomb is a sign of victory over death”

