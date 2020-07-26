Eddy Sendi is my Mr Fix It – Benon

By Nicolas Akasula

Benon

How would you describe Eddy?

Eddy can solve everything. I would call him my principal private permanent secretary. He is my Mr Fix It. He fits into the description my daughter gave on her graduation; “Uncle Eddy is my most informed uncle”.

What is your earliest memory of him?

He was very tiny with very big eyes. Eddy is the last born and he always cried a lot. Whenever mum took him to bed, there was total silence at home. People would talk in whispers and tiptoe. If a mistake happened and he woke up, the question would be; ‘ani azukusizza omwana (who has woken up the child?)’.

What is the craziest thing you remember he did as a child?

He changed school several times.

Were you always friends during your childhood?

No, he was way younger, so we did not interact much like today.

Is there a nickname you have for him?

Omwana (meaning child). And whenever they talked of ‘omwana’, anybody automatically knew it was Eddy. So it was always statements such as; ‘ani attute ekintu ky’omwana (who has taken the child’s toy?)’ ‘ani akaabya omwana (who is disturbing the child?)’.

What do you like most about him?

He likes, respects and admires me. You definitely cannot fail to love such a person.

And what do you dislike about him?

I do not want to come off as rude, but if only he could reduce on his night movement, and perhaps sipping the bitter. He would be the best brother on earth.

What does he like the most?

His family and siblings.

And what does he distaste the most?

He cannot stand anyone who antagonises his family.

Eddy

How would you describe Benon?

Very kindhearted and tolerant.

What’s your earliest memory of him?

When he would return home after playing football -I think he played for Kampala Cubs (the training wing of KCCA FC), he always returned with muscle pulls and mom would always massage him.

What is the craziest thing you remember him doing?

Back in the day, bread used to come as an unsliced loaf. So whenever people bought bread then, it was up to them to cut it. So here was Ben; the only guy who knew how to operate the slicing machine at home and he always took a gigantic slice.

Were you always friends during your childhood?

No, we were not close given the age gap. Sometimes, he looked out for me.

Is there a nickname you have for him?

Ben. People hardly got nicknames because our parents were so strict.

What does he like the most?

Art, music, dance, drama lately he spends extra time in culture, given his position in our clan hierarchy.

And what does he distaste the most?

Lies. You know someone kissing 40 years work experience, educated, informed, and travelled; they have some level of expectations. In fact, he can easily detect a lie.

What do you like about him?

His selflessness; I have a feeling he can go hungry, and give someone his last meal. He never blows his trumpet.

And what do you dislike about him?

As family, we sometimes feel that he unfairly leaves little to himself. He has stood surety for some ‘stupid’ musicians (I beg that you write it as I have said it); got them from jail, but all he has been paid with are insults. Silly enough (God forbid), they will turn up at his grave to appreciate him yet they didn’t care when he was alive.

Titbits

Benon

Asked if he’s the one who introduced Eddy to art, Ben says the former was on his own, Remembering days when he was close to the late star - Umar Katumba.