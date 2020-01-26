Kiraso was a dedicated engineer

Man of all seasons: Eng Edison Amooti Rusoke Kiraso was aman that was known for being strict while serving both the government and Tooro Kingdom. His works, even when many were done in the 1960s, still light up Tooro.

By Alex Ashaba

Edison Amooti Rusoke Kiraso was such a figure in Tooro affairs. An engineer, his other roles both in the Ugandan government and Tooro Kingdom.

He served in the ministry of works as an engineer but he always revered serving the kingdom. It wasn’t surprising, that even when he was aging, he continued serving as a member or chairman of more than 10 boards.

For instance, he served as a president of the Tooro Club and was also one of the founding members of Isaazi Lya Abantu Bakuru aba Tooro ( Tooro elders Forum), which gave rise to Tooro People’s Conference (TPC).

Though it was the engineering that really stood out, word was, he hated mediocrity and because of this, he brought his A game every time he was contracted.

His legacy

These works are part of the legacy.

Looking around the Tooro skyline, you can’t help but marvel at the quality of his works, some of these buildings are as old as 50 years, yet they are still strong.

However, regardless of how good he got, Kiraso was more admired for his supervision of the Tooro Royal palace, Karuzika and Mucwa.

But all these good works were due to the fact that he was committed to his family and calling, an early riser, he was described by different people as a strict leader that wanted people to get to office in time to finish their tasks.

His strict nature got him the reputation; people were aware that working with him or having him on a project had no room for shoddy results.

“Engineers should emulate Kiraso, they should not work for the sake of it but do a good job,” said Charles Kamurasi, the head of the royal clan who delivered a speech on behalf of Omukama Oyo.

His death

On December 30, as many Ugandans were getting ready to usher in the New Year, Kiraso, 88, passed on after a long battle with cancer.

He was buried at is ancestral home in Kiburara, Hakibale Sub-county Kabarole District on January 3.

Born in in Barahiija, Mwenge, on July 17, 1931, Kiraso is survived by 10 children, among whom is former Kabarole District Member of Parliament Beatrice Kiraso.

She commended her father for instilling good Christian values in them, which she says has contributed to their success in life.

Erisa Kakyomya, a businessman in Fort Portal and brother of Kiraso, said his brother taught them to work hard and prosper in businessman, saying after his retirement Kiraso cncentrated on his private business.

The Rwenzori diocese (CoU) Bishop Reuben Kisembo said Kiraso will be remembered for uniting people of Tooro and also as a man who loved church, especially in supporting development of church.

Kiraso was born in Mwenge, though, he later migrated to Kabarole District where he married Florence Mary Kiraso on January 20, 1962

Education background

He went Kiburara Primary School in 1942 and later joined Kabarole Primary School in 1946. This is where he completed Primary Seven in 1947.

In 1948, he joined Nyakasura School in Fort Portal.

Places of work

Kiraso worked extensively with both the kingdom and the Ugandan government.

In 1959 he was an assistant engineer at the ministry of works. He stayed at the ministry till 1960.

Other duties

He was a board member for different entities that included Nyakasura School, Kichwamba Technical College, Kyebambe Girls School.

In 1986 he was district member of land board, member of district Tender board in 1990 in Kabarole.

In 2001 to 2007 he was the director of Mpanga tea factory and from 2007 to 2013 he was trust member of Toro club.

Burial

Kiraso was buried at his ancestral home in Kiburara, Hakibale Sub-county, Kabarole District on Friday

Friday 3.

Among the mourners was Attorney General William Byaruhanga, Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs Hon Adolf Mwesige, MPs, district chairpersons, among others.

What other people say about him

The Kabarole District Chairperson Richard Rwabuhinga said late Kiraso will be remembered for being trustworthy and commited to ensuring he produces quality work.

Other speakers described Kiraso as hard working man who loved cooperation saying other people need to emulate his legacy.

Compiled by Monitor Reporter and additional reporting by Alex Ashaba.