Frances Kaneene lived selflessly

By Monitor Reporter

A life well-lived is not measured based on how much wealth one has accumulated but how much one has impacted their family, friends, society and whoever has had a chance to interact with them.

Frances Nambi Kaneene was the sweet soul you wanted to meet up with and check up on one more time again and again because she never left your life the same.

Her words of wisdom, empathy, encouragement and energy would leave you feeling a little better after every interaction with her and that’s the reason you would be looking forward to your next meetup just after the current one is done.

Unfortunately, August 6 would be the last day the world would feel her warmth and energy as she breathed her last after a long battle with cancer. This left her extended family, friends, workmates and all she met devastated.

From her hometown in Jinja where has family, to her second home in Michigan where she lived with her husband and children, a dark cloud hovered over everyone, the moment we learnt of her passing.

However, we remain comforted in her legacy as a friend, mentor, leader and philanthropist.

Rays of Hope Hospice Jinja, to which Frances was a great friend and donor, in a condolence message said, “Today we mourn the passing of a great friend, a wonderful member of our global community, one of our very consistent donors and partners, Frances Nambi Kaneene has gone to be with the Lord. May her light shine on even in the Heavens.”

Her life

Kaneene spent the last 30 years of her life doing something she cherished to the core.

From 1990 to January 2020, she diligently and enthusiastically served as an undergraduate student advisor at the University of Michigan. This role saw her mentor thousands of students over the years.

According to her contemporaries at Michigan State University, Frances was known for her natural ability to positively impact the students she interacted with, mentoring and anchoring them on the right trajectory to achieve their academic and career goals. This she started from when they joined university as freshmen.

“She [Frances] had no match when it came to building the confidence of students and helping them achieve their potential,” a colleague emphasised.

As a wife, she was happily married for 42 years to Prof John Kaneene, a distinguished academic at the Michigan State University, and she dedicated a big part of her life to taking care of her husband and children besides her work.

She strived to raise her three children as global citizens and build her home on the foundation of love.

Frances was a matriarch always striving to ensure every one belonged and felt loved.

Even if she had made a life of her own in the US, she never at one point forgot her roots, supporting and helping where she could, especially when it came to her parents. Here, Nambi always gave them the best possible care.

Frances went to attend the University of Wisconsin for her Master of Business Administration degree in 1973. Together with her husband, they moved to Michigan in 1979 and here she worked as an accountant for Coca Cola and the Lansing Board of Realtors before switching careers. She was an undergraduate student advisor at the State University of Michigan and she retired in January this year.

Away from family

Frances was a devout Christian and dedicated member of the People’s Church for more than 40 years. Here she served as a Sunday school teacher, directed Christmas plays, was made a church elder and served on the search committee for pastors.

She was also passionate about serving the homeless. Frances spent some of her weekends and evenings speaking to and serving food to homeless mothers and their children in nearby communities.

An avid lover of athletics, Frances spent her weekday mornings at Michigan Athletic club and together with her group of Playmaker runners, she regularly took part in 5,000m, 10,000m and half marathon races.

Her other loves in life included flowers for which she maintained a garden that she tended with so much dedication; travel and cooking which exposed her to various cultures giving her an open attitude towards life.

Her maternal uncle, Prof Peter Kimbowa, a Kampala-based management consultant, referred to Frances as a remarkably God-fearing woman who was truly kind, generous and extremely honest irrespective of circumstances.

“Her discipline was legendary as she lived by a strict code of honour and etiquette,” he said. Indeed it was a life well lived!

Henrietta Wamala, the president and CEO of Ugandan North America Association (UNAA) also sent her condolences to the family as she announced to all UNAA members the passing of Frances. Prof Kaneene is a member of the constitution review committee of UNAA. Wamala encouraged all members of the association to reach out to the bereaved family, keep them in their prayers and give them support.

Her family held a requiem service to celebrate her life on Wednesday at the People’s Church 200, West Grand River Avenue Lansing Michigan. It was also live streamed to enable thousands of family and friends from around the world to attend.

AT GLANCE

Family

Born and raised in Jinja Uganda to Mathias Ngobi, a former minister of Agriculture and Eulalia Namusoke Ngobi, Frances was the first born of seven. She maintained her first born role as a natural leader throughout.