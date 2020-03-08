Getting a car has been my most memorable experience - Jacinta

Going up. Jacinta Diana could be one of the most recognisable vocalists on the gig circuit. Since she broke onto the scene, she has performed with Code 9, Aroma Band, Janzi Band as well as Lillian Mbabazi’s Sundowners. She currently performs with her own outfit, Jacinta and Band.

By Isaac Ssejjombwe

First thing you do when you wake up…

I first check my phone for any work related communication...then I sleep again.

First thing you do when you get to work…

Most of my work is in the evenings because I am a singer in my band and I freelance with other bands too. I start with sound check and then wait for the gig to start.

Earliest childhood memory…

Childhood memories are quite many so it’s hard to sieve out because most of them are sad. However, I was a very playful skinny child. I loved to play kwepena and duulu which my mother had forbade us. So I would receive canes on a daily.

First best friend…

I don’t remember but one of the few oldest friends I have is a friend till now called Max Musimenta. Right from Primary Three.

First kiss..

First kiss was with my first boyfriend in Bukoto. It must have been next to my home when he was saying goodnight to me. It felt weird, I did not know how to place my lips, I giggled, we went with the flow. But after a few times I became a master. I won’t mention his name but I used to call him baby.

First book you read….

Of course against my own will but as a must was those novels in English Literature class back in O’ level. Things Fall Apart for example.

First Job…

I worked at Hot Loaf on Jinja road as a sales assistant for about 2 months.

First salary..

It must have been about Shs130,000.

Current job..

Currently I am a singer-songwriter. I sing for a living.

What do you like about your job..

With my job, I have a lot of free time to rest and do other things, most of the work is in the evenings and it’s enjoyable. Singing is more like a hobby and passion to me.

Most memorable experience…

That’s a very broad question because there is lots of them but one that stands out most is when I bought myself a small car last year. No more rain stopping me from getting to my gigs on time, and carrying big handbags with everything stuffed in there prior to my gigs. The shoes, clothes, make up, etc were all catered for.

Biggest regret in life…

Trusting a few wrong people in the past and falling for the wrong ones. But I learnt from it all.