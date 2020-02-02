Responding to God’s strategy of liberation

By Msgr. John Wynand Katende

Each of the four evangelists has their own portrait of Jesus. John uses the testimony of John the Baptist to give his own portrait of Jesus: “Behold the Lamb of God, which takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29). The title “Lamb of God” evokes the biblical story of the Exodus, when God saved the Israelites from the slavery of Egypt, by the blood of an unblemished lamb. (Genesis 12). Isaiah 53:7 refers to the Messiah as “a lamb led to the slaughter”.

Sin separates us from God and from each other. The good news is that we are redeemed with the precious blood of Christ, because He was sinless, and a gift from God (see 1 Peter 1:18-19). His sacrificial death and resurrection manifested our Passover from slavery of sin to righteousness; from eternal death to eternal life.

Christianity emphasises the blood of the Lamb of God as the only efficacious sacrifice. “We preach Christ crucified… the power of God and the wisdom of God” (1 Corinthians 1:24). The Church applies this theology to Mass, when Jesus mysteriously/sacramentally heals sinful souls. Those who sincerely eat Him in communion become united with Him in overcoming evil.

The message of the “Lamb of God” is God’s liberation strategy, personified in Jesus Christ. Mankind has the inclination exerting power over others. We tend to think in terms of “might is right”. Jesus began his ministry when Israel was under oppressive rule of the Roman Empire. The Jewish people longed for the coming of the Messianic liberator promised by the Hebrew prophets.

Jesus did not offer what people expected of a liberator. Instead, He brought to the world something different and vastly superior. He came to show how to conquer both life and death. He came to offer a personal salvation that would be far more valuable than any political or military victory which his people longed for.

Jesus’ strategy to change a hostile world was rather subtle. His message did away with hypocrisy and false teachings. The Lamb of God does not side with corrupt leaders. His mission is not to change governments, but to liberate and revolutionise people’s hearts.

Christ announces that one’s personal character is a power that has to be reckoned with. One man who sacrifices himself to God can accomplish more than all of the weapons of men. God sees deeply inside of us and rewards those who endeavour to overcome evil by practicing good.

Jesus lived out His teaching. When they came to arrest Him, He refused to fight back. “Those who live by the sword will die by the sword”, He said. (see Matthew 26:52. Jesus beat His enemies not by fighting on their terms, but by rising from death. That is how He purchased a ransom for all of mankind over sin’s power.

Jesus certainly deserves to be beheld as the greatest Liberator of all time because of what he has already accomplished throughout history. He has healed and protected people from oppression when they are trampled under the foot of despotic regimes.

The more powerful a government becomes the more likely it will use its power to abuse its citizens. Those in power are often psychopaths who feel they are above the law and they reveal absolutely no remorse for any of their actions. God does not intervene immediately, but gives them time to repent. He desires the salvation of everyone (see Luke 13:1-3).

Remarkably, the Roman Empire could realise true civilization only after embracing Christian values in 313 AD. World events are today reckoned according to the Christian Calendar. Ultimately, we will all be judged by how we respond to God’s “Lamb of God” strategy of liberation (see John 3:17-20).

Bible ON liberation

Isaiah 14:1-32 ESV

For the Lord will have compassion on Jacob and will again choose Israel, and will set them in their own land, and sojourners will join them and will attach themselves to the house of Jacob. And the peoples will take them and bring them to their place, and the house of Israel will possess them in the Lord’s land as male and female slaves. They will take captive those who were their captors, and rule over those who oppressed them. When the Lord has given you rest from your pain and turmoil and the hard service with which you were made to serve, you will take up this taunt against the king of Babylon: “How the oppressor has ceased, the insolent fury ceased! The Lord has broken the staff of the wicked, the scepter of rulers.”