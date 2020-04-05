Home prayer could be solution to church lockdown

By Desire Mbabaali

The coronavirus pandemic has affected livelihood as we know it. From people not being able to move, work, celebrate anything or even mourn loved ones.

At the moment, many countries around the world are on a lockdown, and Uganda is not spared, public places including churches are a no go area.

This creates a room for other ways of worship like the house church.

Since that presidential address that suspended gatherings, believers have stayed in their homes following church services on TV and social media platforms.

Much as this provides the much needed social distance, which is a preventative measure against the viral virus, it does very little justice to Christianity’s interpretation of fellowship.

It is not a case of leaving churches open like it is in Tanzania, it is a format that tries to take the church from a building to people’s homes.

From scriptures and history, the church – (which is not a physical building but rather, the body of believers) met in homes. From the first church in Acts of the Apostles, temples and synagogues were a place for public teaching and discussion, but the real church life and work was in homes. (Acts 2:46, 5:42, 8:3, Rom 16:5) This is the direct opposite of the church today which is more interested in church building projects.

But even in history, when Christians faced persecution by the Roman Empire, and later by the state, homes became the main places they could fellowship.

A model church

To the contemporary church this looks different from the order of the day, and seemingly impossible. This however, is very possible, even today, and churches that are intent on getting back to biblical truths are doing this.

“In times as such, when the church looks totally different from what it should look like, God is teaching us to go back to the roots and one of those is the church meeting in the house,” says a church leader that preferred anonymity.

With a congregation of about 200 people in his church, the spiritual life of these believers revolves around house churches. Every believer is assigned a house church (based on where they live) and the church in the house assigned a leader.

Once, during the week, the believers meet in their homes and have fellowship there, and everyone is expected to contribute. Each house normally has between 4- 10 people.

On Sundays, all house churches then gather together in their common place of worship (main church) from 07:30 am -10:00am after which, they go back to their respective homes for further fellowship up to 1pm.

“Some houses don’t have to actually come to the main church on Sunday because of the distance, so they have their fellowship in their homes,” the leader explained.

Why a house church now

Today, with social distancing becoming the new normal, house church seems the solution to having not just virtual sermons but real church fellowship.

We know that from scriptures…“where two or three gather in my name, there I am’ (Mtt 18:20).

This therefore means that for families of more than one person, fellowship can be held; “It is not about being a Bible expert or preacher. It is a communal fellowship where anyone can contribute, those with a Psalm, song or teaching,” Gerald Musiime, a father that currently fellowships with his family says.

With such a situation, he argues that you have no worries of getting in contact with other people outside your family members. This means that the ‘stay at home’ rule is adhered to, yet church still goes on.

House church is also manageable. Not only are the numbers small, but keeping far apart from each other is easier yet getting the benefits of real fellowship at the same time.

Additionally, let us face the reality that there are believers who will never have fellowship with God until church buildings are open. However, this is no time for the church to sleep, but to be vigilant and prayerful. For such believers, knowing that they can enjoy a great time with God even in their houses makes a big difference because we live in a time when God is not just worshiped on a particular mountain, but everywhere.

Home church

Home church is a label used to describe a group of Christians who regularly gather for worship in private homes. The group may be part of a larger Christian body, such as a parish, but some have been independent groups that see the house church as the primary form of Christian community.