I pray more than twice a day-Ice Ken

By Isaac Ssejjombwe

First thing you do when you wake up…..

I start with a prayer. I wake up at 3am or 4am, pray, and later get out of bed and still get down on my knees and pray. I appreciate God for all the good things, life and blessings. Then I shower and get to work, I never have breakfast from home, I get it at work with my staff.

First thing you do when you get to work….

I still pray upon entering the office. Then I plan for the day, check out on my staff to see if they are all fine before we have a brief meeting to kick start the day. I love ensuring that all my staff are fine. Checking on everyone at their workstations is a core thing I do when I get to work for all the years I have been in the industry.

Earliest childhood memory….

In Primary Five, I was selected on the school team. When our goal keeper got an injury in the final, I was instructed to take his position. Then we got to the spot kicks and I saved some making it possible for our team to win the game. I was hailed and lifted in the air with praise chants.

First best friend…..

Steven Kavuma. Our friendship started years ago in Mukono before I came to Kampala.

First kiss

I would appreciate it if we leave that question. But all I can tell you is that I haven’t been involved with many ladies. Most memories are with my wife Catherine Zeeta Nampijja.

First job..

I was an attendant at my uncle’s shop. We used to deal in shoes.

First salary…

Since it was a family business, I never received a salary but I was appreciated with things I can’t even remember. I didn’t mind because he always looked after me.

What do you spend your money on..

My job. I would invest any amount to see it growing.

Current job

I’m a beautician or what many refer to as a hairstylist. I run my own salon, Princess of Beauty Centre which I started with Shs100,000.

What do you like about your job…

Besides earning from it, this is what I have always had passion for. So I am doing what I have always desired. I get to interact with people and seeing them content with what I do gives me peace.

Most memorable experience

Winning the Best Uganda Stylist award at the Abryanz Style and Fashion awards last year. It was validating. It meant that my work is getting noticed and appreciated. Even a nomination was enough but winning was a bonus. I also remember a client giving me a ticket to Dubai for a week in appreciation of my service.