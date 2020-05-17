I should have been one of the best footballers - Optional

Switching passions. Allan Kibuka is a comedian. Much as his trade is cracking jokes, he claims he was good at football to the extent that he was referred to as one of the greatest footballers in history. ISAAC SSEJJOMBWE catches up with him.

By ISAAC SSEJJOMBWE

First thing I do when I wake up...

I pray at 4.30am, then switch on the TV to catch up with current affairs before I head out for work. This is because I do a morning show on Radio 4.

Earliest childhood memory is...

I used to be part of a community football team in Mulago. People used to call me Luis Figo because I played number 10 with good skills. One day after our match, I was tactical with the ball and people gave me money as a token of appreciation.

My first best friend was...

Er…growing up, everyone used to be my best friend. But I think Ivan Agaba (Vanny Huncho) was my favourite. He went to look for greener pastures in Dubai.

I had my first kiss....

On Easter 2009 when some of our school mates had gone home for a break. I was in Senior Two and Prossy, my girlfriend was a class ahead of me, we struck a deal to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus by kissing.

First book I read was...

More than one book. In my childhood, I read Gulu Gulu Goes to School, which was about a goat that went to school with its owners.

Later, I enjoyed reading Uganda Holocaust They Faced Amin’s Terror Machine Undaunted by Ray Wooding Dan and Ray Barnett. In this book, Ugandans tell their story of the war waged against them when thousands of innocent people were murdered.

My first job...

A porter on construction sites which I started in Primary Seven vacation, and I left that job in Senior Four vacation when I started working with my mother in Kalerwe.

First salary...

On average, I used to earn Shs4,000 every day but it varied depending on my employer and kind of building I worked on.

My current job...

I’m a radio presenter, comedian, writer and events emcee.

What I like about my job....

My job has helped me meet people who matter, I have made friends and travelled places.

My most memorable experience...

In 2016, during Entujjo ya comedy at Laftaz Lounge in Kampala, I was on the line up with the big names in the comedy industry such as Salvador, Napoleon, Madrat & Chico and Dolibondo. I was just two years in the game.

Do you know what that means! Stage fright and growth at the same time.

Biggest regret in life…

In 2002, when I told my mum not to sign the documents brought by a football agent who wanted to take me to Denmark. I told my mum that Denmark was too far and I would miss her. Whenever the world beats me, the memory comes tumbling and I wish I had gone. Who knows, I might have been the Messi or Ronaldo of Mulago.

Advice to the youth…

Fellow ghetto youths, never give up on anything you are passionate about and always pray to God. You should also believe in teamwork.