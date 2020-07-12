I was stood up on a date at city square

Up close. Ronald Kawaddwa is a human resource and project manager with more than 12 years of work at various non-governmental organisations. He has received awards on youth issues in Europe, Asia and across East Africa. He is the chief executive officer of Majestic Brands Limited, an advertising company, writes Phionah Nassanga .

By Phionah Nassanga

When did you become a CEO?

At birth because I am the first born of five. CEOs are always at the forefront. However, I officially became CEO in 2016 at Majestic Brands Limited, a Buganda Kingdom advertising company.

My first job…

Teaching Economics and Geography at Nabisunsa Girls then Namulonge High School. I also had a stint at Rubaga High School and at The Science Foundation College in Mukono.

Why make the career moves…

I like taking on challenging roles. I am a highly motivated leader. At every job interview I would ask what the previous person failed to deliver so that I can try it as my first priority. I have multiple mentors.

Biggest let down in your career…

You put in a lot for some brands but a slight mistake makes them forget your achievements. People are quick at judging when mistakes arise, but slow at appreciating achievements.

Your three biggest accomplishments…

Sustaining an illustrious career spanning more than 15 years, serving humanity for more than 26 years by giving back to vulnerable communities through various community initiatives. Also, having a stable marriage, taking care of my family, and serving God diligently.

Worst date ever…

In my Senior Six vacation, I arranged a date with a beautiful girl I had met at sosh. Those days we did not have mobile phones, so she used her uncle’s phone to communicate to me through my cousin. We agreed to meet at City Square.

Later on, her uncle stopped her from leaving home, but I did not know because I did not wait for a reply to my message. I sat at City Square for the entire day and she did not show up. When I returned home in the evening, I discovered that she had sent a message to my cousin putting off the date.

First foreign country you visited…

The UK, I had gone to attend the Rotary International convention in 2009. The experience on the plane was enjoyable.

First job interview…

I was invited for a one-on-one with the board chairman of an organisation. We spoke about the key performance indicators he wanted to be achieved and I was okay with all the demands.

Advertisement

He then asked how much I wanted for salary, and when I mentioned Shs450, 000 he was shocked yet I was to be the acting general manager of a medium size company with an annual turnover of more than Shs1bn. I had asked for salary below the average.

Did you take the Shs 450,000?

No, it is later that I realised I deserved better. After doing research, I called the boss and asked for an increment and the boss was fine with it.

Fondest cooking experience…

During our four years of dating, I used to host my wife and I had to cook. Today, I joke with her that if she ever left me for anything, I wouldn’t fail to cook for myself.

Your favourite dish is…

Rice and beef.

My first car was…

A silver Honda CRV, I bought at about Shs19m in 2007 and sold it to a woman at Shs10m in 2013. I was so attached to it that I cautioned her to handle it with care.

Lessons during the lockdown....