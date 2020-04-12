By Andrew Kaggwa

How did we get here?

The beginning of the Covid-19 story is distorted. At one point, it was said someone ate a pangolin, but others have theorized that the source was bat meat. What’s true is that both pangolin and bats are carriers of strains of coronaviruses.

But scientists have been unable to confirm, if one of these is the true origin of Covid-19. By December, all we knew about the scourge was in Wuhan China. In fact, while talking about it, some politicians freely called it the Wuhan virus.

Just like it had been with the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARs) and Bird flu, we thought it was a thing of countries in Asia and the West. We assumed it wasn’t going to be here anytime soon. But we were wrong.

Covid in East Africa

Soon it was in Africa, East Africa and life hasn’t been the same. With a number of regulations in place, gatherings suspended and later public and private transport means, it was clear the lockdown was on.

Some people did panic shopping because their finances allowed it, the rest of us, well, we just panicked.

No one forces people to stay home, I guess that’s the reason many choose to foot to the city.

Sometimes, the president has questioned where all these people are going, especially at the time when almost all shops are closed.

But Uganda is a funny country, when you ask people not to come to Kampala, there is a group of people that will walk to Kampala to see if no one turned up. They always have that curiosity that they fail to tame.

“It’s not like I have anything to do in town, but I can’t stay home. In town, someone may find you and give you Shs10,000,” said one of the trekkers when asked why they were walking to Kampala on one of the local channels.

But I was one of those that heeded the call to stay and work from home. I actually had not waited for the president to ask us not to gather or use public means.

When corona drove through Nairobi, I started watching my movements, I went to church but never indulged as much; in fact, the only time I was in a place that had many people was Cindy Sanyu’s Boom Party concert.

I still went to the office because it was inevitable, but when private transport was banned as well, I had nothing to do but set up an office space in my landlord’s house.

Working from home

A table, a couple of files, the internet dongle, a chair that swings and of course, a laptop. I remember putting this together in about two hours since the table had been stuffed with press releases, research papers, newspapers and a number of notebooks.

Before I could occupy my little office, I had to let social media know that I was working from home. As you can imagine, it was followed with captions like Covid-19 will not stop the hustle, I will chase that money even when the office is closed. I was wrong about this too.

Working from home comes with a lot of freedom. On a good day, you will wake up in the right spirit and do more than you can do in three days at the office, on the other day, you will fail to finish even the easiest tasks because you’re distracted.

Now the super creative days are like an eclipse, you will not always wake up in the mood to work. Remember you’re not really afraid of being late thus you could easily wake up to sleep again.

And later, when you’re fully awake, you will end up on the couch, a remote in your hands and it will be game over.

The thing about a workplace is that all the preparations to go there, the investment in transport and time forces you to make it count, you can’t pay Shs6000 for a boda boda only to end up uninspired.

My real first day of work at home started earlier than I thought; since I had slept early the previous day, I found myself up at 3:30pm. Like I always do, I stayed in bed, waiting for the alarm clock.

After 15 minutes, I noticed I may have been up way earlier than usual.

Work marathon

So I woke up and headed to my living room, on an ordinary day, I would be heading to the verandah to work out; the verandah doubles as my gym, laundry area, safe space and of late, a one man bar.

I head to the bathroom for a quick shower before getting my work clothes, you may wonder why I was wearing work clothes; I wanted to set the mood, pretend like I was in the office.

It actually worked.

But for the first six hours; I noticed it was becoming hot thus removed the shirt, two hours later, the vest was gone and so was the mood I was struggling to create.

Though that day was great, I forgot to even make myself a meal since I did not want to break the chain. If it wasn’t for bread, I cannot imagine how this day would have ended.

Altogether, I worked from about 4am to 8pm when I had to watch a presidential address. They are some of those random things we can’t miss in the middle of a shutdown.

And you would love staying in my neighborhood, after an address, everyone gets out of the house to dissect the address, we start planning on how to go about movement on the next day, especially when transport has been banned.

The talk at times lasts for more than an hour until one by one, the neighbors head back to their houses. At times we come out to discuss news headlines especially when there has been a new case announced.

Some of my neighbors listen to a lot of conspiracy theories, thus, most of the time, you can choose to dispel rumors that Covid-19 is a weapon created to destroy Africans or just let them have fun in the lie.

Two of my neighbors are essential employees, one works with a road construction company, while the other works for at least two days, with a medical facility.

Here comes our daughter

But even on days when we are all present, at least two of us pretend to be very busy, holed up in the house working. The other neighbor of ours, a father of one, had to work from home but, he quickly noticed the joke was on him.

His daughter.

Well, she is such a warm person, she will wave at you when she sees you and I learnt that she calls me uncle. This girl is her father’s daughter, she knows where he put his simple desk that when she wakes up at about 11am, he has to stop working.

And at times, the rest of the neighborhood.

She can choose to go to all doors calling uncle without resolve and somehow, someone will respond. This one time I allowed her into my house, since I wanted to continue working, I changed the TV station from CNN to Jim Jam, it was a random choice.

I was wrong again, she started asking me questions about Curious George, one of the shows on the channel. The truth is I had never even tuned into this station and now I had to be an expert.

When she realizes that you’re not answering all questions, she can choose to ask questions like, “what are you doing” and of course can go on to ask, “why are you doing it?”

I think the most out of the box question was, “Why don’t you have an auntie staying with you?”

That’s when I called her mother to inform her the daughter was hungry.

But I did not continue working. I somehow ended up watching another episode of Curious George, before changing to a movie.

For people like me, introverts, staying alone in the house is not always challenging, the only bad thing is that you don’t have freedom of choice. Without self-isolation or curfews, you have a choice of talking to them or not. Now, you barely have a say in the whole thing.

Lockdown for an introvert

Well, introverts are partly affected by the situation but not necessarily because they don’t have people to talk to, they are mostly affected by the fact that the whole stay and work from home thing makes every day a Sunday.

This means they have almost all days to their books, newspapers, music and films. They have the freedom of having a two hours conversation with their mind, laughing by themselves without anyone assuming they are weird.

Just the other day, I did not do any of my day’s assignments since I was reading this interesting book.

On other days, it is a documentary film or evening activities. For instance, as other people are jogging in groups, I get my camera to go take pictures of people and how the lockdown is taking them. It is at times like these I buy a few things, as well.

The photojournalist in me, on one of the days, I find myself at one of the churches in the area. There was a woman with three of her children, she signaled and I decided to get closer.

“Ssebo, tetulina kyakulya, tufunire kyona kyosobola,” she said. (We don’t have any food, help us with whatever you can)

By this time all the children were on their knees and sadly all I could offer was a Shs5000 note. I can’t forget how we separated, the family was so thankful that I had to remind them that they needed to buy the food in time before the curfew.