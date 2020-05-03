Jesus heals us with His glorious wounds

By Msgr. John Wynand Katende

On Good Friday, Christians celebrate the mystery of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Yet, even after His resurrection, and though with a glorified body, He appeared with the five major wounds of the crucifixion!

Why?

The Church gives five major reasons.

In order for the resurrection to be a true one, the same body that fell and died now rises and lives. When Jesus first appeared to disciples, according to Luke 23:37, “they were startled and frightened and thought they saw a ghost”.

Then he showed them the wounds. When Thomas, who had been absent, insisted he must see Jesus’s wounds for himself, Jesus offered him the opportunity. “Put your finger here, and see my hands; and put out your hand, and place it in my side. Do not disbelieve, but believe” (John 20:27).

As an everlasting trophy of His victory.” Some of our wounds carry little meaning, but some have a lot to say, whether to our shame or to our glory, depending on the injury. Jesus’ wounds are a dignity not a deformity, a sign of love not of loss, an indication of obedience not of a forced burden. Christians join the heaven’s worshipers to adore Jesus, saying, “Worthy is the Lamb who was slain!” (Revelation 5:12).

That when He pleads for us with the Father, He may always show the manner of death He endured for us (Luke 24:40). Jesus’s wounds also tell us of his love, and that of his Father, for us sinners (Romans 5:8). Hence, the Cross will always be the central symbol of Christianity. It unites Christ’s Death and Resurrection with our lives and with the world’s history.

That He may convince those redeemed in His blood, how mercifully they have been helped, as He exposes before them the traces of the same death (Luke 24:40). Jesus reveals that the world, though fallen, is not all sorrow and misery. God, in His sovereign and unique love, immerses Himself in its brokenness to forgive and save sinners, in spite of their rejection.

To testify to the justice and mercy of God calling to sinners now and convicting them on judgement day. Accepting the choice of their free will, God’s last act is simply to recognize their acceptance or refusal of His amazing saving grace. Jesus is not judgmental; He teaches the truth always in love. He reveals God’s character as “slow to anger and of great kindness, because He delights in mercy (Micah 7:18).

Isaiah 53:5 says, “But he was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed”.

This passage is rich in detail of the saving wounds of His for each of us. It highlights that our death to sin ends in becoming alive to righteousness.

We all are in need of healing from broken relationships, difficult times in marriage, parenting wayward teens, broken promises, broken dreams and the guilt of our past choices, and the like. We can stand close to Jesus, who was wounded in every possible way when He was crucified.

Jesus’s wounds remind us that he knows human pain. He understands, cares, is with us and wants to heal us. He became fully human, he could suffer with us, and for us, as he carried our human sins to die in our place (Hebrews 2:17).

It is in focusing on and celebrating Jesus’ wounds that we find healing, security and peace for ourselves and those around us. Those engaged in leading, counselling, or other forms of ministering to others are called to make Jesus’ glorious wounds the starting point of their undertaking.

The five wounds of Jesus Christ

The “five wounds of Christ” refer to the wounds he received specifically from crucifixion: one for each hand and foot, and then the piercing in his side with a lance. This is not the total number of wounds he suffered during his entire passion.

Remember, Christ was flogged, beaten, crowned with thorns, and carried his cross in addition to the crucifixion itself. That’s a lot of suffering for the sins of the world.

While in the course of his Passion Jesus suffered various wounds, such as those from the crown of thorns and from the scourging at the pillar. Medieval popular piety focused upon the five wounds associated directly with Christ’s crucifixion, i.e., the nail wounds on his hands and feet as well as the lance wound which pierced his side.

The revival of religious life and the zealous activity of Bernard of Clairvaux and Francis of Assisi in the twelfth and thirteenth centuries, together with the enthusiasm of the Crusaders returning from the Holy Land, gave a rise to devotion to the Passion of Jesus Christ.