Kiragga ’s retirement came when he least expected it

By Phionah Nassanga

Upon graduating as an engineer from the then Uganda Technical College, Kyambogo in 1971, Albert Ssessanga Kiragga attained employment as a technical assistant at Radio Uganda a year later.

Kiragga says his job was to record programmes for broadcast, play backing recordings for both live and outside broadcast programmes in the on-air studios.

He enjoyed his gig and caught his superior’s attention.

“During my work days, I endeavoured to remain relevant to my job. This saw me get promoted to different positions because I had proved my worth to my bosses,” he says.

Working tirelessly in 1976 he was transferred to the central maintenance unit as a service and maintenance technician. His duties included servicing, maintenance and repair of studio equipment which included mixing consoles, tape and cassette-recorders and disc players.

He upskilled from October 1979 to December 1980 at the Deutsche Welle Training Centre in Cologne, Germany. There, he learnt studio operations and maintenance before landing a two-months’ internship at Sueddeutschen Rundfunks, Stuttgart in 1981.

Later, he was promoted to head of department until 1990 when Radio Uganda was transitioned thus the installation of 10 new audio studios.

“The transitioning came in after the government had been given the first health project and Radio Uganda was the beneficiary. For five months, my team and I worked under a lot of pressure.”

Three years after the rebranding, Kiragga was promoted to work as a principal technician in charge of sound operations. However, he says the promotion came after the person that was in charge was granted a voluntary retirement.

“In 1994, the government gave a chance to its employees to retire, especially those that wanted to. At that time many intellectuals retired from the station,” he recalls.

The unexpected

Committed to his work, Kiragga says he was always in office earlier than any one. Playing the role of a good boss ,he always kept himself in the know of changing technology trends. A point of reference for many employees, all seemed well until 2005 when Kiragga and his workmates were forced into retirement.

However, he says this came after the government’s discussion to create a corporation which is the current Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC), meaning Radio Uganda and Uganda Television were to be abolished (which is the abolition of office).

“The elimination of these two offices meant no more jobs for any of us. Much as the UBC was a parastatal, it was not under the civil service. They had to employ new workers,” he recounts.

Kiragga reveals his retirement came when he was 53 years old, yet the retirement age was at 60 years.

“The notice of our retirement and the transition of the station came a year earlier, but one year would not be enough for someone to prepare for retirement,” he claims.

Having been the breadwinner, Kiragga had to break the news of his retirement to his wife and children.

“All my wife had was a sewing machine where she did her tailoring. Telling her about the changes that were about to happen was not a one-day thing. I knew she would understand and we had to look for a way forward,” he explains.

His six children were still in school. Five in secondary school and the last born in primary. As a father, he had to be more innovative to see his children through school, a journey he says was full of ups and downs such as pleading with teachers to grant him more time to pay off the school dues.

He praises his wife for having been supportive throughout.

Moving on

The fact that Kiragga’s work contract was permanent and pensionable, he says on leaving in 2005, he was given some money that gave him a softer landing as he looked elsewhere for survival.

Prior to his retirement, Kiragga had side gigs with some other radio stations. Having been good at his work, different radio stations kept approaching him for either consultancy or installation of the different equipment. These always came with some good payment. He says one of the gigs that came after his retirement was the design and installation of Kasese Guide Radio Studios in 2008.

“I knew I still had the ability, because my brain was fresh. I would have applied for a job at any radio station, but I could not work under pressure. Being good at what I was doing, I let people seek my services,” he says.

When you are good at what you are doing, it guarantees you opportunities.

Coping

“After retirement I had to take keen note of the experience, not that I was a bigger spender, but my family and I had to live within our means. Because in retirement there is no sure job,” he says.

Today, Kiragga does farming on a small scale. The food from his small garden caters for his family thus spending on ‘soup’ only. And now that he is in his sunset years, Kiragga spends most of his time at home, but to keep occupied, he takes part in church activities.

“I am grateful to God for the gift of music. I have composed songs for the Catholic church and trained choirs. This still keeps me occupied.”

Pension

After 15 years of retirement, Kiragga continues to receive his pension. He says it is not much but has helped him to survive.

“I get this money on a monthly basis, but I endeavour to plan for it accordingly. My wife has an idea of how much I receive every month because that way we will not have unnecessary demands. That money only caters for essentials because in retirement, it is hard to build up capital to invest.

Lessons

“My early retirement taught me how to survive no matter the situation. You have to be creative and take advantage of every opportunity,” he says.

Kiragga says he learnt to appreciate what he had and held onto it so dearly other than selling it off.

“I looked at assets as riches, it is not only money that makes you rich. At the time of my retirement, my family owned land and a home. Had I sold them off to invest in business, we would be homeless.”

He also learnt to connect well with the people around him.

“As a man of the home, I still have to make some contributions. It does not matter whether I am retired or not,” he reveals.

With a change in schedule, unlike before, Kiragga wakes up at leisure. He spends more time with his five-year-old granddaughter singing and playing. He enjoys watching investigative films that stimulate critical thinking. The retired technician also enjoys classical music because it relaxes him.

His nugget for those in active service, “Plan for your old age when you are still strong because the employment landscape is unreliable. Your retirement can come at 45. Excel at what you do so that you remain relevant.”