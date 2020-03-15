Lent schools us into proper worship of God

By Msgr. John Wynand Katende

“The Road to Hell is paved with good intentions”. This proverb means that most of the problems in the world are caused by good intentions. Good intentions alone are not enough to make our actions moral.

The problem is that we often perceive reality through an egocentric and subjective manner. Thus if we want good intentions to always lead to good outcomes we would need to first study the reality.

For us to know how to worship God, we must first understand what it means to worship Him.

Emotional intelligence might turn out to be counterproductive.

The purpose of our worship is to glorify, honor, praise, exalt, and please God. When we worship, we are expressing our reverent love and devotion to God. We should leave, not talking about the talents of the leader or the choir, but about how amazing the greatness of God is! (Psalm 22:22, 35:18).

In 1 Peter 2:9 Christians, are, by virtue of their baptism, being referred to as “a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, and a redeemed people”.

For this reason, they are, by right and duty, invited to exercise active participation in the liturgy by uniting themselves with Christ, who offers Himself to the Father. Being active means being able to follow, not being busy.

The faithful need to be helped to perceive that the act of worship is not the fruit of their activity, but is the expression of a mystery. In Christianity, the Eucharistic worship is the source and summit of the Christian life. The central character of the celebration is Jesus Christ, not the worshipers. He is the Host, with the priest acting in His name.

Worshipers must be lead to understand the Eucharistic liturgy as a sacrifice identical to the Sacrifice of the Cross.

It aims for the glory and adoration of God and the salvation and sanctification of men. Without bearing this truth in mind, and despite all the good intentions on the part of worshippers, liturgy becomes a spectacle, a performance.

It is within this context that Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan of the Philippines has instructed his flock against applauding in Church.

“The season of Lent has a somber purple color. It has a sober and calm aura. Let us abstain from applause in Church, that in all things, God alone and Him only may be glorified!” he says.

In the general teaching of the Church, applause is considered to reduce the liturgy to a source of entertainment rather than a spiritual encounter with God.

“It is not fitting that the servant should be applauded in his Master’s house. In public prayers and liturgy, self-consciousness must bow down to God- consciousness”. Archbishop Villegas’ observations echo that of John the Baptist, concerning Jesus: ‘He must increase, but I must decrease’ (John 3:30).

Since Mass is a sacramental presence of the one and same Sacrifice of Calvary, there should be no clapping at consecration. Archbishop Villegas wonders whether the Blessed Mother and John the Beloved would have clapped as they witnessed the crucifixion of Jesus.

We must emulate St. Thomas who, on beholding the saving wounds of Jesus, worshipped in wonder: ‘My Lord, and my God’ (John 20:28).

Archbishop Villegas, similarly, encourages a well prepared, brief, inspired and inspiring homily as having a longer lifespan than intermittent clapping during the preaching. He also discourages acknowledgement of persons or groups for their work or donations during Mass.

“You must do this appreciation outside the Mass, by sending a greeting card, sending a text message or even visiting them in person”, he guides.

Lent invites us to leave our corrupt ways and return to God (Joel 2:12).