Marko Baryaharwego, passionate about education

By Elly Karenzi

Marko Baryaharwego’s life transformed many lives. As a devout catholic, Baryaharwego believed in the Christian tenet of charity. As a teacher, the most effective resource was education, and he set out to educate as many people as he could. This husband, father and grandfather had firsthand experience of how education transforms people’s lives.

Born to Yozefu Ntuure a progressive but illiterate farmer and Maria Tereza Gumirenda, on March 25, 1922 in Omukatongore Village, Ibanda District, Baryaharwego lived different from most of his peers because his father sent him to school.

He attained his primary education from Ibanda Demonstration Primary School in current Ibanda Municipality and St Leo’s College, Kyegobe in Fort Portal for the Junior Secondary School Certificate. Baryaharwego then enrolled at St George’s Primary Teachers Core College in Ibanda District where he trained as a Grade II teacher and graduated in 1949.

In 1950, he cut his teeth in teaching at different primary schools.

Baryaharwego’s first posting as a teacher was to Mushanga Catholic Primary School in Bushenyi District. In Mushanga, he met and fell in love with Birizita whom he later wedded at St Peter’s Catholic Church, Kagongo, Ibanda Parish. Friends and relatives speak lovingly of the couple’s strong bond. At a time when women were treated with thinly veiled tolerance, Baryaharwego treated his wife as an equal. They not only ate together at the table but also prayed together every day thus epitomising the saying that a couple that prays together stays together.

Baryaharwego was a devoted and talented teacher whose work did not go unnoticed by his superiors who transferred him to Nyabuhikye Catholic Primary School in Ibanda District as headmaster.

Some of the pupils he taught and mentored include Sarapio Karashani, the former Resident District Commissioner, Kampala, Minister John Byabagambi, Dr Hillary Kiiza, director Namirembe Hillside SS), advocate Barnabas Tumusingize( Ssebalu & Lule Advocates), Richard Kiboijana (Senior Lawyer), Prof Leonard Atuhaire(Makerere University), and Dr Deus Kananura. In 1962, he was transferred to Rwomuhoro Catholic Primary School as headmaster.

Five years later, the now seasoned head teacher was transferred to Bwagonga Catholic Primary School where he was headmaster until 1973 before going to Keihangara Catholic Primary School from where he ended his service and retired in 1983. In 1986, Baryaharwego joined politics and became the first Local Council chairperson for Katongore Parish, a seat he retained until he retired.

Although Baryaharwego and his beloved wife Birizita had nine biological children including Dr. Margaret Kasande of Ibanda Central Clinic in Ibanda, Prof John Jean Barya Dean of Law faculty at Makerere University among others, the couple took care of other needy children.

His firsts

Prof John Jean Barya, the son says his father built the first shop in Omukatongore.

“Mzee used to get his supplies from Indians in Mbarara Town. We fondly remember that from this shop many of our clothes as children would be made,” he recalls. “We were particularly always excited to have new clothes tailored for us at this shop every Christmas. In fact, most families in Omukatongore and surrounding villages had this as their only shop in the 1960s and 1970s.”

Educationist and mentor

Dr Kasande, his daughter, remembers her father as a great educationist, a leader and a religious person who never missed attending mass on Sundays. “He ensured that all his children and grandchildren got a good education and especially all the girls using his resources as a primary school headmaster,” Dr Kasande said.

Lady Justice Immaculate Busingye – Byaruhanga, a granddaughter describes Baryaharwego as a man who was passionate about education and his faith.

“I vividly remember my grandfather riding me on his bicycle up to Rwomuhoro Primary School where he registered me and paid my school fees. That time school fees was paid at school as there was nothing like depositing fees in the commercial banks,” Lady Justice Byaruhanga recalls.

The judge’s passion for justice could have been inspired by seeing Baryaharwego in action as a community leader.

“He was a village judge of some sort who became chairperson of Omukatongore for more than 15 years. He had to handle local cases almost on a daily basis. Our compound was turned into a court house with him residing as judge. Although he had never stepped in a law class his rulings were accepted as just and adhered to,” she recounts.

Margaret Kiboijana, former Ibanda woman MP, spoke of the deceased as focused and a man of integrity. She said he was a mentor who loved his profession and a man of the people. He is greatly missed. Baryaharwego was buried at Omukatongore in November .