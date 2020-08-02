Miiro: Inspired by young brother’s medal

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

FAZIL

Are you closer now as adults or when you were younger?

We have been close since childood.

What is the last thing you did with your brother?

He took me for lunch four years ago. I know he does not remember.

Growing up, did you have a favourite game?

Yes, it was just boxing.

Do you ever feel like you compete with each other?

Yes, healthy competition.

Which one is more into fashion and trends?

I think it is me.

How often do you argue and what is the most memorable argument?

Not so often. Once we argued and fought about him telling lies to my grandmother.

If you got a call that Miiro is in jail, what crime would you first suspect?

Probably knocking someone’s car because he often drives people’s cars without permission and he always knocks.

In which area are you different?

We are very different in terms of fashion taste and choice of girls.

In which one are you alike?

How we treat people and our love for boxing.

What is the craziest thing you have ever done together?

Telling lies.

Who is your best mutual friend?

Shadir Musa [the captain for the national boxing team].

Have you ever teamed up to fight someone together?

Often, but we go as a group, not just the two of us.

Which nicknames do you call each other?

I used to call him Aba jikon (Swahili for grandpa in the kitchen) because he liked cooking. He hated that name the way I hated being called Mr Maa, (Mr Monkey). Sometimes I called him Mirongo (from Miiro).

What can you do that your brother cannot?

I keep secrets.

Who do you think is your parents’ favourite?

We are their children and I think they love us the same way.

What is your best childhood memory?

Our first sparring (fighting in boxing, without landing heavy blows, as a way of training) session. We used to play with our father’s gloves at home, but that was our first day in East Coast gym and our mother’s uncle, Hussein told us to return the next day for training in 2006.

How did you feel when your big brother won the Commonwealth bronze medal like you did in 2014?

I did not expect him to win but he proved otherwise. It was a dream come true. I was shivering after the fight. I was just like ‘yeah we did it and proved doubters wrong’. I was happier for his medal than mine.

