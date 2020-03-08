Mother was never my favourite

By Nicolas Akasula

Eseza

How would you describe Ruth?

She is so loving. Since birth, she has been strange. I remember when I was pregnant with her, a woman came from nowhere and claimed I was carrying her baby. To date, I’m not surprised by the effect she has on people, because she had it even before she was born.

What is your earliest memory of her?

I remember I would send her to the well, and she would take long to return, and later people would tell me that she had gone to preach to people about God. She was also very bright in class.

Besides being her mother, what brings you together?

We are both Born Again.

How often do you meet?

We meet as much as needed, although, because she’s very busy, I don’t want to encroach on her programme, but we do. See now, we are having this interview at her home, with both of us present.

What do you think is the craziest thing that you punished her for?

When they were still young, they all loved partying and flying away with jamboree. And one time I sent her for something but she instead followed a wedding procession. She was about nine years-old, and I punished her.

What do you like about her the most?

She really loves and cares for me. Even when we are walking and we find clothes, she can ask me; is that dress good for you? And if I say yes she’ll go ahead aand deposit maybe Shs5,000 promising to pick it up later after paying the rest of the money. Plus she has also taken care of her siblings, and paid school fees for one from infancy, to university.

And what nags you about her sometimes?

I can hardly think of anything.Although sometimes she acts as a mediator between me and her dad if we’ve had an issue.

Do you ever disagree?

Yes. We’ve ever disagreed about using my compound. I wanted to do something a certain way, which she contested. But I won anyway.

What does she like the most?

God, and seeing her siblings study and finish school.

And what does she dislike the most?

Dishonesty. If you’re her friend, she’ll require that you are honest.

Ruth

How would you describe your mum?

My mum is a very loving and caring person. She’s someone you can speak to on phone from sunrise to sunset. She’s someone who is very positive, and believes that there’s no obstacle with prayer.

What is your earliest memory of her?

She was a disciplinarian. When she told you to do something and you refused, she would leave you and say nothing. Then when you thought she had forgotten, she would get you in a corner and shower you with lashes.

Were you always friends during your childhood?

No. She was tough, and was never my favourite. Like other girls, I had a special relationship with my dad. However as I grew up, I needed this permanent friend who I needed to talk to, and tell all my problems. That’s why I really feel so sad for people who lose their mums. It’s so hard because a mother is someone you’ll always run to.

Besides being your mother, what brings you together?

She’s very visionary, and open minded. And if there’s anything I intend to do, she’s the first person I call.

How often do you meet?

We try as often, and I can’t go two days minus speaking to her.

What do you like about her the most?

She’s generous. We grew up in a big family with cousins at home, but it was hard to notice who was or wasn’t her child.

And what nags you about her sometimes?

Once she wants something, she’ll call you relentlessly. But once she has gotten it, she will go silent.

Do you ever disagree?

Yes we do. It could be about life and how we see things. But the good thing is that she listens.

What does she like the most?

Gathering other women for prayer at her house.

And what does she dislike the most?

People who lose hope and feel like the world has ended because of something.

Bits