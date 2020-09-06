Mzee Kateete selfless and pious

By Gabriel C Buule

Barely a week after doctors at Nsambya hospital had diagnosed him with cancer of the liver, Mzee Mukasa Batalthazar Kateete, 75, was pronounced dead on June 24.

A life characterised by prayer and humility, the former district commissioner of Hoima and Mubende could not enjoy his life after work following a series of illnesses, only later to discover that the cancer had spread to the rest of his body.

However, he left a mark on the people with whom he interacted with.

Hospitable and prayerful

Anyone who paid a visit to his house enjoyed his warmth. He welcomed everyone and greeted them with a smile.

“My husband was loving and generous, especially when he had money. It is from that selflessness that he paid for his siblings’ education, as well as giving to the needy that approached him,” says Seperanza, Kateete’s wife.

He was prayerful and loved Catholicism. While conversing, he always reminded his guests, especially the Catholics in our community, to pray.

“My husband went an extra mile of calling some faithful to attend prayers in different homes during the rosary months [May and October] and he prayed until his last hour on earth,” Seperanza recounts.

That devotion did not just stop with the neighbours. His children were almost speechless during the funeral because their father’s love overwhelmed them.

“We can’t express how much our father meant to us over the years. He always brought so much light into the lives of those around him. Indeed, dad was truly incredible, energetic, loving, and he loved God, which gives us hope that his soul rests in eternity,” one of the daughters, Florence Namukasa Kateete , says.

“All we can do is say a prayer for him. His children Maureen Asiimwe, Charles Kateete, Carol Kobusingye , Flossie Namukasa, Julius Kateete, Judith Kugonza, Rosette Kateete, Joseph Kateete and all the grandchildren will miss him.”

Flashback

In February 2018, Seperanza says, her husband’s health started deteriorating; he was in and out of hospital. In the same month, he was admitted at Nsambya Hospital. He spent nearly a week in ICU and many relatives had given up.

The doctors had suspected kidney and liver disease. “We were worried and we resorted to prayers and God answered us,” she recalls. The diagnosis indicated that he was well, and he was discharged.

A father of seven, Mzee Kateete’s life returned to normal and he spent a year without being admitted again.

A month before he died, Kateete had spent a month saying the rosary with the Legion of Mary members at St Kalori Catholic Church in Ggaba, Kampala

He wished churches would open and he followed the Holy Masses both on radio and TV.

“He was in perfect health,” Seperanza explains.

“In May, he complained about stomachache and he went to bed earlier than the rest of us or he would sometimes sleep during the day.”

They suspected that it was ulcers and they rushed him to Mulago hospital (Kiruddu), where he was told that his liver had enlarged and the doctors prescribed some medicine.

“His feet were swollen and his stomach had started following suit,” she recalls.

After his visit to Kiruddu, Mzee Kateete’s life continued to deteriorate and two days later, he was admitted at St Francis Hospital, Nsambya. That is where he was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer and four days later, he was given Morphine (a strong painkiller).

“The doctor told us the cancer had spread all over his body and all they could do was to manage his pain,” she explains.

The family realised that Kateete’s days were numbered and doctors went ahead to advise that he be discharged and taken care of at home instead of accumulating hospital bills.

“We feared to bring him home because he was so frail,” she recalls.

However, the family was still faced with how to break the news to Mzee Kateete.

“We got a counsellor to tell him about his health status. Still after the session, the counsellor left the decision to us,” she adds.

For a window of hope, his family had hoped for a recovery and breaking the news about his health would inflict more pain on him.

“We wished to tell him that he had cancer, but we all feared and let him be. And whenever he asked, ‘What am I suffering from?’ we answered, ‘We are waiting for the final report from the doctors’.

His wife says Kateete was confident that he would recover and this optimism gave him a glimmer of staying a little longer. Mzee Kateete died on June 24, at Nsambya hospital. He was buried in Banda on Nkokonjeru Road in Mukono District.

Brief Profile

Balthazar Mukasa Kateete was born in 1945 Karukara, in Kabale District. Kateete was the fifth child of Joseph Kateete, a renowned Catholic catechist in Karukara.

Mzee Kateete served as deputy district commissioner during Amin’s regime and later as a district commissioner in Hoima District, Kapchorwa and Luweero in the current regime.